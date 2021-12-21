After passing two readings and two votes in the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the ordinance prohibiting dog tethering will become official.
This ordinance received outspoken opposition from two citizens who were present during the first reading in November, but the ordinance passed by a vote of 5-2 in December with no discussion from the board or the audience.
“This would essentially prevent someone from leaving a dog tethered on a leash outside 24 hours a day,” Alderman John Gibson, who proposed the ordinance, said at the November meeting.
Gibson noted that the town of Rogersville passed a similar ordinance in 2017.
The ordinance would prohibit owners from tethering their dogs outside for 12 hours or more per day. Additionally, the tether must be at least six feet long or three times the length of the dog (whichever is greater).
The weight of the tether must not exceed ⅛ of the dog’s body weight, and it must allow convenient access to the dog’s shelter, food and water. The ordinance also specifies that the area in which the dog is tethered must be free of any hazard, such as pools or roadways, and the shelter be “adequate enough to prevent the dog from being fully exposed to the elements.”
During the November meeting, former Mount Carmel animal control officer Sherry Sexton and Hawkins County Constable Bill Creasy spoke up from the audience in opposition to the ordinance.
Creasy also submitted a letter to the editor to the Review with his take on the matter.
“As the welfare of dogs is very important to me, I do wish all dogs were kept inside but, as we know, this is not always the case,” he wrote. “All dogs are different and need different types of care, some are meant to be outside and love the cold weather. If a dog is to be outside, it is best to have an outdoor kennel with proper doghouse, food, and water setup. However, not all can afford the associated costs with proper outdoor kennels and resort to tethering. A dog that is tethered is not a dog that is necessarily mistreated.”
“You’re really not enforcing anything, you’re going to make people mad because a lot of them have lived here all their lives,” Sexton said of the ordinance during the November meeting. “Then you come in with this. You’re not going to educate anybody around here.”
Gibson responded to Sexton’s comment in a post on his official Facebook page covering town business.
“I disagree,” Gibson said of Sexton’s comments. “I KNOW we can do better. That mentality is why we have to do better. The mentality of ‘that’s the way we have always done things’ needs to change. Either we attempt to innovate, evolve, and adapt, or we will be in the same place 10 years from now. Talking about the mistakes in the past, and who is to blame will get us nowhere.”
In the end, the ordinance passed as-written with a 5-2 vote and Aldermen Steven McLain and Jim Gilliam voting ‘no’ both times. The ordinance can be read in full in the online version of this article.