Hundreds of Hawkins County students are now better able to take a step in the right direction thanks to a massive shoe donation this past week by a group of local Masons.
The Scottish Rite Masons, who are part of the Mason’s Clay Lodge in Church Hill and Overton Lodge in Rogersville, presented 551 pairs of shoes to deserving students this week at all 16 schools in Hawkins County.
“The Hawkins County Board of Education cannot thank the Scottish Rite Masons enough for their ongoing commitment to this project”, said Hawkins County Coordinated School Heath Director, Erika Phillips. “This year marks the 10th year that the Scottish Rite Masons have provided shoes for Hawkins County students. Looking back at our records, the Scottish Rite Masons have provided 2,670 pairs of shoes for Hawkins County students over the last decade, which is incredible.”
Phil Barrett, President of the Hawkins County Scottish Rite Masons said they enjoy making these kids happy.
“Our club is always glad to be part of this outreach,” Barrett said.
Carter’s Valley Elementary Principal, Rodney Roberson said this is one of the most exciting times at his school when they are able to give shoes to students.
“Some of them have been asking and wanting to know when they can try on their new pair,” Roberson said. “The students receiving new shoes are excited. They all say ‘Cool’ and ‘Thank you’. They eagerly trade out their old pair — which are bagged and sent home in their backpacks — for their new ones. But perhaps the greatest moment came not with a leap or a skip, but when a first grade girl looked down at her new shoes and silently gave her teacher a hug.”
Shoe outreach coordinator Harvey Lafollette said the Scottish Rite Masons reached out to eight small businesses to solicit donations for the shoe program.
“If it wasn’t for these local businesses, we wouldn’t be able to provide this service,” Lafollette said. “We look forward to the opportunity to provide shoes for these kids and are thankful for all of the businesses who saw the value of this project and contributed.”
Director of school Matt Hixson thanked the Masons for delivering shoes to 551 students this week.
“What an amazing blessing to see children within our school system receive such critical items,” Hixson said. “Thank you for the many years of dedication to our community and especially for meeting such a worthy need.”