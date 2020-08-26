MORRISTOWN -- Walters State Community College conferred 753 associate degrees and technical certificates during a virtual commencement ceremony. Mike Keith, the voice of the Tennessee Titans, shared encouraged the new graduated in a taped commencement speech. The ceremony can be viewed on the college’s YouTube page.
Walters State awarded associate of science degrees (AS), associate of science in teaching degrees (AST), associate of art degrees (AA) and associate of fine arts degrees(AFA) to students planning to transfer to continue their education. Associate of applied science (AAS) and technical certificates (CER) prepare students to enter the workforce immediately following graduation.
Students from Hawkins County:
Bulls Gap -- Cortney Denise Harris, AASAccounting; Lora Beth Jones, AAS Surgical Technology; Howard Franklin Rush, AAS EET Automation Specialization; Milburn M. Shortt, AAS EST-Operations Management; Ashley D. Tackett, AAS Nursing. From Church Hill: Logan Parker Hullette, AS Business Option; Hope Elizabeth Jackson, AAS Nursing.
Mooresburg -- Sara Rose Baumbach, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Reanna Rose Hanson, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Jacob Thomas Helton, AS Agriculture Business; Alyssa Dawn Janeway, AST Teaching-K-5; Christina Gayle Purkey, AAS Surgical Technology.
Rogersville -- Jacob Logan Adams, CER Emergency Medical Tech; John Tyler Ball, AAS Nursing; Makenzie Kaitlin Bledsoe, AAS Nursing; Morgan Rallie Brown, AS Early Childhood Education; William P. Carpenter, AS General Studies; Amanda Grace Carroll, AST Teaching- K-5; Zandee S. Davenport, AAS Respiratory Care; Zoey Beth Davenport, AS Health Science; Bridgette Ann Tunnell-Davis, AAS Accounting; Ryan Thomas Henard, AS General Studies; Kirsten Henson, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Caden Lee Hickman, AS Secondary Education; Kelley M. Jackson, AS Psychology; John Douglas Jenkins, AAS EET Electromechanical Specialization; Avery Kenner, AAS Computer IT- Networking; Izaiah Kegan Maddox, CER Emergency Medical Technician; Matthew Marecic, CER Basic Law Enfrcmnt Officer; Lucas Eric Miskus, AS Psychology; Jennifer Carolina Nande, AS Secondary Education; Nicholas Reeves, AS General Studies; Gunner Risner, AS Business Admin; Kaitlyn Brooke Shanks, AAS Paralegal Studies; Rachel Nicole Taylor, AAS Nursing; Cheryl J. Thacker, CER Medical Coding; Gavin Iain Trent, AS General Studies; Tatum Trent, AS General Studies; April Yount Watkins, AS Social Work; Deborah S. White, AAS Nursing; Erica Lachelle Willis, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; Mitchell Young, AAS Agriculture Business.