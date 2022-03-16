A group of volunteer dentists and their assistants had 160 reasons to come to Rogersville this past weekend.
The Sparta First Baptist Dental Team brought three dentist to Rogersville Saturday to pulled teeth all day, serving 41 patients and pulling 160 teeth.
The event was hosted by Rogersville’s Of One Accord ministry.
Ministry director Sheldon Livesay said patients who had been suffering with painful dental problems for far too long hugged the volunteer dentist and dental assistants as they headed for home.
Dr. Greg Boston from Sparta First Baptist’s Dental team said he has talked to several dentist who have performed volunteer dental clinics across the world. Those dentists have said they would put East Tennessee up against any foreign country they had traveled to in terms of tooth problems, Boston noted.
Sparta’s volunteer dental team consists three dentists and 19 team members who come together from Nashville, Morristown and as far as Georgia.
They have partnered with Of One Accord Ministry more than 10 years pulling hundreds of teeth and changing the lives of patients who live with pain every day of their lives.
There are no dental or eye benefits for low income residents who have to wait on free clinics occasionally coming to Hawkins County to extract these painful teeth.
Of One Accord is offering another eye/dental clinic through a partnership with Appalachia Miles for Smiles on March 22-23.
Appointments can be made by calling AMS directly at 423-230-8888.
It will be set up at Market Place building as well located 101 Brownlow Street in Rogersville.