Just a few days ago (Oct. 31) was an important day on the Christian Calendar and it was not Halloween.
On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther, in a bold act that would certainly cause him harm or maybe death, nailed his 95 theses on the door of the Wittenberg Cathedral and exposed the errors and unbiblical practices of the Roman Catholic Church. That incident is widely recognized as the initial catalyst for the Protestant Reformation, which was a terrible time of persecution for the Church of God.
It is as true today as it is was for Christians then. Our faith will often bring us to a point where we must make hard decisions or take difficult stands that will cause us trouble.
The Gospel is both attractive and repulsive. It is attractive to those whom God is saving; it is repulsive to the lost. Whenever or wherever real Biblical Christianity collides with Government, the culture, or even an apostate church, the result is tribulation or persecution. There is going to be trouble; that is just the way it is.
In the hymn, HOW FIRM A FOUNDATION, verse 3 says, “When through fiery trials thy pathways shall lie, My grace, all-sufficient, shall be thy supply; The flame shall not hurt thee; I only design Thy dross to consume, and thy gold to refine.”
That stanza reminds me of this interesting analogy: As they were studying chapter three in the book of Malachi, a group of Christian women came across the verse that says, "He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver." They wondered what that statement meant about the character and nature of God.
Later that week, one of the women made an appointment to observe a silversmith at work. He held a piece of silver over the fire and let it heat up. He explained that, in refining silver, one needs to hold the silver in the middle of the fire where the flames were hottest, so as to burn away all the impurities.
The woman envisioned God holding us in such a hot spot - then she thought again about the phrase, that He sits as a refiner and purifier of silver. She asked the silversmith if it was necessary to sit there in front of the fire the whole time the silver was being refined. The smith answered, yes, he not only had to sit there holding the silver, but he had to keep his eyes on the silver the entire time it was in the fire because if the silver was left even a moment too long in the flames, it would be destroyed.
Then she asked him, "How do you know when the silver is fully refined?"
He smiled at her and answered, "Oh, that's the easy part – it’s when I see my image reflected in it."
There is no question that troubles and trials are both fiery and painful but we can rest assured that God is holding us over the fire to remove the impurities and He is watching until He can see His own image in us.
