Tammy Harville, age 51, of Bulls Gap, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born on April 6,1969 in Rogersville. She loved spending time with her grand-babies and family. She will be loved and missed by all that knew her. She always enjoyed trying to make people laugh and wanted to put a smile on someone's face.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Elvis and Alice Brewer and Clabby and Della Harville; daughter, Kassi Harville; and brother, James Harville.
She is survived by the love of her life of 27 years, Phillip Massengill Sr.; son, Phillip Massengill Jr. (Maggie); daughter, Elizabeth Massengill; parents, Ina Reeves (Mack) and Curtis Harville; sisters, Patricia Carver (Mike), and Amanda Bouman-Nash (Joel); brothers, Albert "Dee" Harville and Kevin Summitt (Melissa); grandchildren, Oliver, Connor, and Oakley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Fuzz Bradley officiating. Graveside service will follow in Dean Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family has asked that you consider making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House (RMHC.org).