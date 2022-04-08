Why did you decide to run for this office?
I am running for Hawkins County mayor to be active in the communities, to address the citizen’s needs, and to work with the commission to create a reasonable operating budget for the county. My decision to seek the County Mayor position began in 2002, when I was elected to the Hawkins County Board of Commissioners.
For the next several years I attended numerous training sessions and continuing education conferences to further my knowledge and have a better understanding of county government. Learning about local government, budgeting, and employee management is what sparked my interest to seek the county mayor position. My intentions are for the mayor’s office to be an essential part of the county government team.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Volunteer High School and Walters State Community College. Along with being a 2006 graduate of “Leadership Hawkins” I have also obtained over 1500 hours of specialized training in public safety, law enforcement, budgeting, team leadership, and employee management. Currently I am employed as a patrol shift supervisor for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office.
In this role I supervise and manage a team of patrol deputies that work hard to keep the community safe. I have worked my way through the ranks and now hold the position of Sergeant. I also work as an adjunct instructor in the police academy program at Walter’s State Community College. Previously I held the position of County Commissioner in the third district for 14 years.
I attended the Certified Public Administrator’s Program through the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) to further my knowledge of understanding the mechanics of county government to help better serve the constituents. In the past I have served as chairman of several committees including airport, personnel, public buildings, public safety, and the budget committee. In the past I served on the executive board of directors for the Tennessee County Commissioners Association representing thirty-three counties in the Eastern Region of the state.
During this time, I also served on the Tennessee County Services Association representing east Tennessee. I served on the board of directors for the Holston Business development group and as chairman of the board of directors for the University of Tennessee’s Hawkins County Agriculture Extension office. For over 32 years I volunteered with the Stanley Valley fire department. Fourteen of those years I was the departments fire chief. In my spare time, I am a fourth-generation farmer to reside and work on my family farm where I actively participate in agriculture.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
A few of my goals if elected would include promoting a teamwork atmosphere that will hopefully carry over into the new commission. A common concern I have heard is regarding the county roads. I want to support the new road superintendent as well as all elected officials.
I want to make the Mayor’s Office and Mayor more accessible to the public, elected officials, and employees alike. I would like to continue the project to upgrade the public safety radio system. I want to be an active participate with the commission on assigning, allocating and disbursing the “covid relief” funds for appropriate projects. I would like to create a long-range planning committee to coordinate various issues such as capital project needs.
I want to collaborate closely with all commissioners, I feel providing beneficial information to them will help them make informed decisions. My biggest goal and challenge will be trying to manage an ever-growing budget with minimal increase in revenue. Within this budget I want to keep the county employees pay at market value, their health insurance affordable, maintain proper funding for our schools, and aid in the industrial development process. If appointed by the commissioners, I plan to serve as the chairman of the county commission.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
For over 20 years I have served Hawkins County as either an employee, elected official, or a volunteer manager of a non-profit organization dependent upon county contribution. My whole career has given me firsthand experience and knowledge of the operations of county government.
Previously I have served on committees where tough decisions were made to efficiently operate the county. As a mayor candidate I promise to use my experience to benefit everyone in the county. I am dedicated, knowledgeable, and capable to go to work for you as your next Mayor.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I plan to bring common sense leadership to the Hawkins County Mayor’s Office by promoting cooperation, participation, and education within the community. My plans include to encourage teamwork with the county commission so they can make informed decisions on issues that impact the community. By staying current with local, state, and nationwide issues, the mayor’s office will work as a hub of information that will keep the commission up to date.
There will be an “open door” policy at the mayor’s office, for citizens and county employees alike. I want to create a pleasant atmosphere where residents of the county feel welcome, and employees enjoy coming to work. I humbly ask for your vote and support to be your Republican nominee for Hawkins County Mayor. Stacy”