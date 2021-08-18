Scott Lawson, manager for US Bank on Rt. 66 in Rogersville, recently presented a $7,500 check to Hawkins Habitat for Humanity director Marshall Stubblefield to be used in the purchase of building materials to build a new home for a low income family of Hawkins and Hancock counties.
"We find that good things begin to happen when we 'address' a family,” Stubblefield said. ”Hawkins Habitat survives to build energy efficient and affordable housing for our citizens in need, by charitable support from local business, local organizations, local citizens and the community as a whole. We appreciate very much each and everyone."