Why did you decide to run for this office?
The reason I decided to run for mayor is the evident truth over the past several years that there is a growing disconnect between our residents and elected officials. I would like to see a more open and transparent system.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
The education and experience required of this job takes place in many forms. My educational experience includes a diploma from Cherokee High School, several programs from local Tennessee Technology Centers in our immediate area including teaching, and Wyotech (Wyoming Technical Institute). The experience I have for this job comes from many life involvements including being a representative of many gun, apparel, and gear companies. I have traveled with and for these companies being a direct reflection of the standards and expectations that they strive for. I have lived and traveled in and through many states meeting people from all walks of life. This has led me to learn that you are only as good as the company that you keep. I would like to know that our residents could look to me as a friend with the interests of the county at the front on my agenda.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My top goals for the first term of being elected Mayor of Hawkins County would be to grow the voter base by reaching out into the community and providing a better understanding of local government and why it’s important to be involved. Another important part would be to get to know the previous and new commissioners to see what ideology that they have that will benefit the county.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
If elected I offer the ability to grow with the community for years to come. I am a leader looking to bring unification between residents and elected officials. Honestly, I hope the people of this county want me as their Mayor because they can see that I’m going to follow through with my goals rather than vote because I’m their friend. I also do not have past or current interests that would be a conflict with my duties as mayor. I’m an leader that will not tolerate subpar dedication to any position here to serve the residents of Hawkins County.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Honestly, I’m not a huge fan of generic questions and answers. If I had one reason to tell anyone to “Vote for me” is that I will tell the truth. Not everyone wants to hear the truth because it interferes with personal agendas and interests. Err is human, meaning that we all make mistakes in life but, that’s how we learn.
Those mistakes have molded everyone of us and through those hardships I have been taught at times the right things to do are sometimes the hardest. Society has bred us to steer away from conflict and hurting feelings, that has led us into allowing the people we elect to focus on what’s best for them. I have high expectations for our county and residents. I urge the people to push for the same principles from our elected government; local, state, and federal.