SNEEDVILLE — A two-vehicle accident on SR 31 at Duck Creek road sent two Kenrucky residents to a local hospital with injuries after the driver of a vehicle reportedly failed to yeild the right-of-way causing a collison, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
Investigating officer Jeff Poore said the accident happened about 1:50 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, when a 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by George Charles Corsi, 74, of Sneedville, was attempting to cross the intersection of SR 31 from Duck Creek Road, and crossed into the path of the northbound 1998 Dina Wide Glide Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Gary Q. Pick, 52, of Pine Ridge, KY.
Neither the driver of the Nissan or a passenger, Priscilla Corsi, 73, were injured.
Both Pick and a passenger on the bike, Rita Mullins, 53, of Pine Ridge, KY, were both transported to Hancock Co Hospital for treatment.
No charges were filed in connection with the incident, Poore’s report stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.