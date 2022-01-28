A Church Hill man was arrested last week accused of slashing his father-in-law several times with a knife and trying to gouge the father-in-law’s eyes during a fight.
Ashton Anthony Arellano, 20, 230 Shipley Road, Church Hill, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of aggravated domestic assault.
HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen stated in his report that Arellano’s estranged wife went to pick up the couple’s children from Arellano on the afternoon of Jan. 21.
The wife stated that they’d gotten into a domestic disturbance earlier that day at her mother’s house in Kingsport, and she didn’t feel comfortable going alone so she asked her father to accompany her.
When they arrived Arellano and the father-in-law began arguing in the yard,” Allen reported.
The father-in-law told Allen that the two got into a fight, at which time “Ashton tried to gouge his eyes”.
“While they were on the ground he stated that Ashton pulled out a knife and cut him several times before they broke up,” Allen stated in his report. “(The father-in-law) had to be transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center for several lacerations on his face, head, back and arms.”
Arellano stated that he felt his wife goaded her father into into wanting to fight him at the residence.
“(Arellano) said that when the two started fighting and went to the ground that he panicked and pulled his knife out,” Allen stated in his report. “(Arellano) said he struck him several times all over just wanting to get him to leave him alone.”
Aggravated domestic assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.
Arellano was served in court with an order of protection to have no contact with the his father-in-law. He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond pending a Feb. 7 preliminary hearing.
DUI drive through cemetery
Eric Lee Hooker, 42, 1866 Rt. 66S, Bulls Gap was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with DUI 2nd offense, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exercise due care, expired registration, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of Schedule III narcotics, open container, wheel tax violation, no insurance, and violation of the implied consent law. Witnesses reported that a gray Chevy van driven by Hooker was all over the road on Rt. 66S, drove through a cemetery at Otis Church, and went through a ditch before Hooker parked in a driveway and passed out. Deputy Corey Young stated in his report that Hooker was found in possession of Diazepam and Buprenorphine pills, as well as two empty vodka bottles in the vehicle and one 3/4ths full.
Knife attack over brother’s debt
Steven Douglas Merrill Jr., 30, 842 County Line Road, Mooresburg, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with aggravated assault as well as six counts of probation violation. According to a report by Deputy Benjamin Shanks, the aggravated assault charge stemmed from and incident that occurred on Dec. 18 at a residence on County Line Road. The alleged victim stated he was working on his steps when Merrill arrived at the residence uninvited and stated the victim’s brother owed him money. The victim stated his brother was out of the state and hadn’t lived there for years. A verbal altercation ensued during which Merrill allegedly stated “I’m going to gut you” and pulled a knife. The victim state that Merrill swung the knife at him, striking his jacket with the dull side of the blade. The victim said he then punched Merrill and grabbed a pipe for protection, at which time Merrill left. The victim said Merrill later drove by his residence in a van with multiple occupants firing guns out the window into the air.
Stolen car stuck in muddy field
David Keith Dooley, 34, 390 Dunbar Road, Chuckey, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft, DUI, criminal impersonation, possession of stolen property, theft of a vehicle and driving on a suspended license. According to a report filed by Deputy Jesse Harrell, Dooley became stuck in a muddy field at the dead end of Bays Mountain Road. Dooley initially gave a false name, thought he was in Johnson City, and then stated he didn’t know who he was. The 2002 Chevy Cavalier he was driving had been reported stolen in in Washington County where Dooley was wanted for auto theft.
Pulling emergency brake on 11-W
Ethan Tyler Bledsoe, 22, 922 Rt. 70N, Rogersville was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment. According to a report filed by HCSO Brayden Hammonds, Bledsoe was in the back seat of a 1997 Honda Civic with two other occupants traveling west on Highway 11-W near the Melinda Ferry Road intersection when he pulled the emergency brake, causing the vehicle to skid at a high rate of speed.