The driver who rolled an SUV on Highway 11-W in Church Hill Friday evening was being investigated for DUI.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. rescuers and police responded to a single vehicle crash on 11-W in the westbound lanes just east of the South Central Avenue intersection.
CHPD Detective Kevin Grigsby told the Review that it appeared the vehicle exited the left side of the left lane into the median.
“As if came back into the roadway it overturned and the driver was trapped inside of it,” Grigsby told the Review from the scene. “Church Hill Rescue Squad had to extract him, and Hawkins County EMS is here administering first aid and medical attention to him.”
Grigsby said it didn’t appear that the driver’s injuries were life threatening. The crash was being investigated by Officer Kathryn Metcalf who was seeking permission from the driver for a blood draw.
“You could smell the alcohol coming off of him when he exited the vehicle,” Grigsby said.
The left lane on both sides of the highway were closed ad the crash scene for about an hour during crash cleanup.