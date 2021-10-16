Since 1989, October has officially been recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
It’s a time to recognize and acknowledge domestic abuse and domestic violence. Every community throughout the United States faces challenges surrounding domestic abuse; it affects people of any race, age, socio-economic status, religion, sexual orientation, and gender.
“In October, we come together to shine a spotlight on domestic violence,” said Frontier Health resident manager Tina Johnson. “It’s a time to remember those lost to abuse, celebrate the resilience of survivors and advocate for change.”
Millions of Americans are affected by intimate partner violence, also known as domestic violence. Domestic violence can result in psychological trauma, physical confrontation or injury, and even death.
• Domestic violence may happen one time or multiple times
• Domestic violence can occur among same-sex and heterosexual couples
• Domestic violence does not require sexual intimacy
How common is Domestic Violence?
About 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced physical/sexual violence or have been stalked by an intimate partner during their lifetime.
Domestic violence doesn’t affect just adults either. For example, teen dating violence is a leading risk factor for intimate partner violence in adulthood. In addition, about 1 in 12 students experienced physical dating violence and sexual dating violence in the last year.
Having strategies and resources to promote healthy, nonviolent relationships is a critical factor in prevention. All forms of domestic violence are preventable.
For those facing these difficult situations, Frontier Heath offers specialized services to assist. Frontier Health’s SAFE House provides safe, confidential shelter to any victim of domestic violence as well as their dependent children. SAFE House staff are also collocated at the Family Justice Centers in Johnson City and Blountville.
Services to victims
• A 24/7 Hotline & Advocacy to Victims of Domestic Violence or Sexual Assault
• 24/7 Coordination with Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE Nurses).
• 24/7 Sexual Assault Advocate on call to Accompany Victims to Area Hospitals
• Transitional Housing Support
• Case Management
• Assistance with Safety Planning and Orders of Protection
• Transportation
Victims of abuse and violence can access trauma-focused therapy services at Frontier Health facilities throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Frontier Health operates a runaway and homeless youth program called Safe Place, which provides temporary shelter and support services to runaway and homeless youth.
This project serves youth in need of shelter care as opposed to non-shelter care. Youth referred from intact families in crisis will be referred to Frontier Health’s outpatient division for crisis in-home services.
This program serves Northeast Tennessee, specifically the counties of: Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Unicoi, Johnson, Greene, Hawkins, and Hancock.
What Safe Place provides
• Emergency Shelter
• Counseling and support for runaway youth who are temporarily homeless in two locations
• Link House (adolescent female referrals)
• Traces Therapeutic Host Home program (males, some females, and younger/vulnerable youth)
Link House serves as the intake site for all referrals, serving adolescents ages 12 -18 years old. The Traces program has highly trained, approved host homes. Both programs are licensed by the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and are operated by Frontier Health.
If you or someone you know is in need of help, Frontier Health’s 24 hr Crisis Hotline is available at 1-877-928-9062. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s (RAINN) National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services. Visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.