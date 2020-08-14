Whatever happened to Ebenezers, wretches and worms?
I’m not talking about Ebenezer Scrooge; I’m talking about that Ebenezer in the hymn, COME THOU FOUNT OF EVERY BLESSING.” Do you remember the second verse? Here is the way I remember it:
Here I raise my Ebenezer. Hither by Thy help, I’ve come.
And I hope, by Thy good pleasure, Safely to arrive at home.
But here is the way that verse appears now in our new hymn book:
Hitherto thy love has blessed me, Thou has brought me to this place,
And I know thy hand will bring me, Safely home by Thy good grace.
So, what is an ebenezer anyway? In 1 Samuel 7:12, we read, “Then Samuel took a stone and set it up between Mizpah and Jeshanah, and named it Ebenezer; for he said, “Thus far the LORD has helped us.”
Ebenezer is a word that derives from two Hebrew words which, literally, translate to a “stone of help.” The stone was placed as a memorial to remind them of God’s help. An Ebenezer can be nearly any symbol that reminds us of God’s presence and help: the Bible, the elements of communion, a cross, a picture, a hymn – those things which serve as reminders of God’s love for us, His presence in our lives, and His assistance are all “Ebenezers.”
What was wrong with the song the way it was written? The words in this new version don’t even convey the same original meaning.
There are a couple other revised hymns, though, that I find troubling. We sang one of them last Sunday in church, and as I was singing the words the way I learned them, I suddenly realized that everyone else was singing something different.
That song, AMAZING GRACE, has become one of the most popular and acceptable Christian hymns in the secular world, mainly because there is not one single reference to God or Jesus in the first stanza, so it is safely generic. Except for one glaring problem — the word “wretch.” The author, John Newton, might have been a wretch but today we don’t like to damage our fragile self-esteem.
So, revisionists have provided these new words; ”AMAZING GRACE how sweet the sound that saved and set me free.” I guess that makes this great song seem nicer and more palatable to our narcissistic generation:
Another great hymn, AT THE CROSS, was written by Isaac Watts. Look at this original verse:
Alas, and did my Savior bleed, And did my Sov’reign die?
Would He devote that sacred head, For such a worm as I?
But in our new hymnbook, that last line has been changed to, “For such a ONE as I.”
Contrary to contemporary beliefs, we are NOT basically good, and there is nothing about us that should merit God’s favor. In fact, in His Word, He tells us just how dirty, sinful, and hopelessly lost we are. We have no hope except to beg for God’s mercy, and then we can appreciate His grace.
The old hymn writers knew and wrote great lyrics. Unless they are doctrinally unsound or, because of language translations, they are metrically difficult for musical purposes, we should leave them alone. Doctrine should not be submissive to the pressures of political correctness. God is not impressed with our self-esteem and I really don’t think He cares much about our sensitive feelings.
Wretches and Worms are right and fitting descriptors of us in our natural, fallen condition. So, I say, let’s humble ourselves, leave the words alone, and glorify God with our singing.