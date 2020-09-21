Robert “Buster” Lee Delph, age 85, of Rogersville

Robert “Buster” Lee Delph, age 85, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at James Quillen VA Hospital after a courageous fight with pneumonia. He passed peacefully with his children by his side. He was saved by the grace of God later in life and was of Baptist faith.
Buster was a Veteran and served in the US Marines. He served in the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of The Rogersville VFW Post 9543. He was proud to be a Veteran and always told me he had two families, his kids and his Veteran family. He would always say that we may fuss at times at the VFW, but we always make up like families do. He loved all of his VFW family dearly.
Buster served his community as a Rogersville City Police Officer for around 30 years until he retired. He enjoyed being a policeman and helping people. He had the biggest heart. Over the years, several people have told stories of how he helped them, anything from buying groceries to taking them home instead of jail. He always had to give them a lecture on the way because he just loved people.
Buster’s kids and grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved each one of them in his own special way, and we will never forget all the memories we have. He was a wonderful father. He volunteered for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad for many years and was also an avid Tennessee Football Fan!
He will be missed by his family and friends every day and will never be forgotten. He is now singing in heaven with all his family and friends that passed before him shouting, “What a Party!”
He was preceded in death by his father, William Larkin Delph, Sr.; mother, Virgie (Roberts) Delph; first born son, Jeffery Scott Delph; brothers, Jack Earl Delph, Larkin Delph, Jr. “June”; sister, Bertie Neil Begley; brother-in-law, Tony Foca; sister-in-law, Helen Delph; great-great granddaughter, Aryonna Hinkle.
He is survived and will always be loved by his daughters, Sharon Mullins (Ronnie), Lisa Long (Earnie); Tracey Potenza (Mark); sons, Randy Delph, Johnny Delph, Jeffery Delph, and Brett Delph; mother of his children, Shirley Hurd; grandchildren, Caleb Lucas, Tyler Delph, Journee Greene, Kolby Delph, Tori Delph, Laken Delph, Corbin Delph, Lucas Long, Katie Long, Jacob Long, Sheleena Johnson McGinnis, and Rodney Johnson; great-grandchildren, Dante Delph, Kenneth Colton, Lucas, Austin McGinnis, Tristan McGinnis, Erika McGinness; great-great-grandson, Jeremiah Lee Hinkle; sisters, Winifred Foca (Delph); Diane Minor, Bonnie Watkins, and Dell Greer; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Doug Seymore officiating. Military graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.