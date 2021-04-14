The Hawkins County Republican Women recently elected two new officers at their April 8 monthly meeting and luncheon at Occasions on the Square in Rogersville.
"We were so privileged to have in attendance with us the Tennessee State Vice Chairman Jennifer Little to swear in the two members to their new positions," HCRW President Eloise Edwards told the Review.
Deanna Snyder was sworn in to the new Secretarial Position and Stacy Edwards Christian to the Vice President Position. Their terms will expire Dec 2021.
Christian was also nominated and elected to be on the State Nominating Committee to elect the Area Vice-President for Hawkins, Hancock, Hamblen and Jefferson County.
Tennessee Federation of Republican Women (TFRW) Area1C designation consist of six counties with four counties having TFRW Clubs in them.