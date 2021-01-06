Church Hill Man indicted on child rape charges

A Church Hill man with Kingsport ties was served a sealed indictment warrant last week charging him with aggravated rape of a child.
Joshua Lee Hash, 41, was named in an Oct. 1 Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment. According to the presentment, "on or about Oct. 1, 2019 through Feb. 29, 2020, Hash "did unlawfully commit the offense of aggravated rape of a child by knowingly engaging in the unlawful penetration of a child three years of age."
The child in question had just turned three years old in September of 2020.
Aggravated rape of a child is a Class A felony punishable by 15 to 25 years if convicted.
Hash has ties to both Church Hill and Kingsport. In the Oct. 1, 2020 Presentment, Hash's address was listed Payne Ridge Road in Church Hill. However, the Dec. 30 arrest report lists his address as Oak Street in Kingsport.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the rape allegations, was notified on Dec. 30 that Hash had been arrested by the Kingsport Police Department on this sealed indictment warrant.
In HCSO Detective Pruitt's Dec. 30 arrest report, he noted that Hash had a warrant for Aggravated Rape of a Child out of Hawkins County.
According to an incident report also filed on Dec. 20, Hash allegedly told HCSO Deputy Austin West his correct name when he arrived at the Hawkins County jail.
However, when Hash was booked into the jail by Officer Emily Rose, Hash told Rose that his name was Nicholas Bradford Calhoun. He even recited Calhoun's date of birth and social security number.
"Upon searching previous entries in the jail booking system, we found an entry for Joshua Lee Hash," West wrote in his report. "The photos of distinctive tattoos on file exactly matched that o the man I suspected of being Joshua Lee Hash."
West further reported that he, "gave Hash several chances to tell the truth, to which he responded that his name was Nicholas Bradford Calhoun."
As a result, Hash was also charged with Criminal Impersonation.
As of Monday, Hash was being held with no bond set in the Hawkins County Jail pending his arraignment in Criminal Court on Feb. 12.