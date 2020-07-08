On the evening of Saturday, July 11 Rogersville will be host to the second protest in two weeks. This time, the protest will be led by Johnson City-based civil rights group known as the New Panthers Initiative.
A leader of NPI, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Review that this protest is in direct response to the ‘counter protest’ that took place two weeks ago on June 26.
Through the week of June 26, social media misinformation spread like wildfire with claims that members of Antifa or Black Lives Matter were coming to Rogersville to deface the Veterans Memorial in front of the court house.
Hundreds of people gathered around the Memorial on the Courthouse lawn and on side streets that evening in what some participants told the Review was a “show of support for veterans, heritage and police”.
In reality, no members of either Black Lives Matter or Antifa were on their way to Rogersville; rather, a local environmental group, Care NET CCC, had planned to meet at Swift Park for “prayer and dialogue” with members of Hasson Street Christian Church.
“We are just planning a peaceful protest,” the NPI leader told the Review of the July 11 event. “We have supplies from our outreach that we plan on giving out to some of the families and attendees that need anything. We also plan on speaking with anyone who wants to hear what we have to say.”
Since the protest was announced, the City of Rogersville also released a statement that read in part, “We respect each individual’s right to peacefully assemble to petition the government for a redress of grievances. However, the Town will not tolerate violence, the destruction of property, or personal injury.”
Rogersville Police Chief Doug Nelson also told the Review that he and other local law enforcement agencies are preparing and “are not going to let anything happen to our town or any of our citizens.”
RPD, the City of Rogersville and NPI all echoed to the Review a sentiment in common: they want Saturday’s event to be peaceful.
Dispelling misinformation
The leader told the Review that NPI is made up of local people from the Tri-Cities and is not part of a national group.
“We all met at the protest in Johnson City,” he said. “We all realized that we wanted to see change in our community, and all of us are like-minded. We just sat down one day and decided to do something ourselves. We were tired of waiting on other organizations to provide services, education, firearm training and things like that to the community. We thought, ‘we can make a group and do all these things ourselves.’”
“We are in no way, shape, form or fashion affiliated with the New Black Panther Party out of Texas,” he added. “We are also not affiliated with Antifa.”
Though he noted that he did not wish to disclose the number of people within the group, he noted “we are expanding every day.”
As far as how many people are planning to attend Saturday’s protest, he said “It will probably be about the same turnout as our other events.”
The NPI have protested in Knoxville, Johnson City, Kingsport and Elizabethton Tennessee as well as Marion, Virginia.
Community response
The NPI organizer told the Review that they have received a range of responses since they announced the Saturday event.
“The response from allies has been positive for the most part,” he said. “We actually had been requested to come there from several people who live in the community. The response from the opposing side has been overwhelming, of course. They’re doing a ‘call to arms,’ want to make sure that nothing happens to their town and that we aren’t coming there for violence. They’re saying that we’re Antifa and this, that and a third. I even saw a post this morning where a woman went on a long rant, basically calling for hit squads to come.”
He went on to add that, though he did not attend the June 26 event, several Hawkins County locals told him that they were verbally assaulted and harassed at the June 26 event and asked NPI to come in response.
When asked how NPI responds to violent or aggressive threats, he said, “We stay level-headed. We’re not coming for violence, and we’re not coming to antagonize or engage people. We’re coming for conversation. We’re coming to try and change people’s minds, talk to them and let them know why we feel the way we feel and why the causes that we believe in are important on a fundamental level for all human. Not just black people, but all people.”
“We’re not here to loot or burn”
“I don’t understand why some people’s first reaction (when they hear about the planned protest), is ‘We need to defend ourselves,’” he added. “We haven’t made any overt threats. We’re not there to antagonize anybody, loot, burn, damage any property or hurt anyone. I feel like a lot of people don’t understand what we’re about, and they think that, because they see all these things on the news that that’s everyone—and it’s not. Not everyone wants to have chaos. We definitely don’t. We want to bring order, unification and solidarity. We will defend ourselves if we have to, but we personally do not want it to get to that point. We’re hoping that, when we leave, everybody can have a peaceful conversation. Maybe we can find some common ground and come to terms on a lot of things with a lot of different people.”
“Nobody’s coming to do anything to the Veteran’s Memorial”
At the June 26 counter protest, several of the counter protestors told the Review that they had heard from multiple social media posts that “a crowd of outsiders” were enroute to Hawkins County with the intent to deface the county’s Veterans Memorial.
“Nobody from our group is coming to do anything to the Veteran’s Memorial or damage any property,” the NPI leader said in response. “No destruction, no property damage, no violence, no bloodshed. Just peaceful conversation.”
He went on to add that NPI hadn’t even planned to come near Rogersville until they were made aware of the June 26 event in downtown.
What NPI believes
“We believe in equality, equity, representation for all people—regardless or race, color or sexual orientation, or creed,” the leader said. “We believe that the education system needs to be looked at and reevaluated as far as the things that we teach in our schools. We believe that the community should be accountable for the community. 100 years ago, you could walk into a community and find members who were pretty much the police, the mayor, the aldermen and the Chamber of Commerce. You didn’t have all these official titles, but people took care of their community together. I think that’s something we need to revisit. We believe that non-violent felons should have their rights reinstated and we are actually contacting lawyers to try and help us with that.”
He went on to add that NPI believes that communities should focus more heavily on entrepreneurship in the black community as well as local businesses as a whole.
What do you hope that people take away from Saturday?
“I really hope that people will stop turning a blind eye to the problem that’s going on,” he said. “The instant reaction is, ‘we don’t have a problem with racism.’ But, when we say that we’re coming to talk about it, they put a call out to militia and alt-right groups that are known for violence. It’s crazy to me how you can say that you want peace, and you want acceptance, but, as soon as something comes along that you don’t understand, you react with fear, anger and hatred. That’s not conducive to anything you’re saying.”
He added, “We just hope that people understand that there is a problem in this region—not just in Rogersville, but in this entire region—with systemic racism. People want to say that we are causing the problem, but, if there wasn’t a problem there to begin with, us pointing it out wouldn’t offend people so much.”
Community outreach
As part of the community outreach program NPI operates, they give groceries and hygiene products to at risk or needy families. Some of these products are donated to the NPI from Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia Mutual aid, and some of them are purchased out-of-pocket from NPI members.
They often set up a table outside of the Family Dollar in Johnson City that serves as the supply distribution center.
“We might be doing outreach and knock on a door and somebody will need something, like a size of baby diapers, that we might not have,” he said. “One of us will relay that information to someone at the table in front of Family Dollar, and they’ll just go get it.”
City of Rogersville responds
In response to Saturday’s planned protest, the city of Rogersville released the following statement:
"The Town of Rogersville has received information, pursuant to informal notification contained in social media as well as various media publications and broadcasts, that a Black Lives Matter demonstration is being planned to be held in Rogersville on July 11, 2020. The Administration of the Town has taken notice of other similar demonstrations that have been held in various municipalities throughout the State of Tennessee and the nation, some of which have been peaceful and some of which have been violent; leading to the destruction of property and personal injury.
The Town of Rogersville is a peaceful community and municipality which has been in existence since 1775 and bears the distinction of being the second oldest town in Tennessee. We are proud to have forged a history of a town without racial or class discord of any nature whatsoever. We believe our community is an embodiment of the declaration that “all men are created equal” as contained in our nation’s Declaration of Independence. The citizens of our Town, of all races, colors, and religions, have gone to great efforts to preserve the historical character and beauty of the Town of Rogersville, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together.
We respect each individual’s right to peacefully assemble to petition the government for a redress of grievances. However, the Town will not tolerate violence, the destruction of property, or personal injury. The Town and all its public safety resources will be available to ensure that our citizens and the public will be protected.”
Local law enforcement prepares
RPD Chief Nelson told the Review that, though RPD had not directly contacted NPI and didn’t plan to, he and other local law enforcement agencies were preparing for the event.
“We’ve got extra agencies that will be coming in to help us and make sure there is no violence, damage or anything like that,” Nelson said. “We’re not going to let anything happen to our town or any of our citizens. That’s the main thing that we want to do is protect them.”
When asked what RPD is expecting from the event, Nelson said, “we expect them to come here and be peaceful just like they’re supposed to be. We’re not going to let them cause any problems, and we don’t want anybody here to cause problems. If they do, we’ll act accordingly and take care of it.”
He also went on to refute the claim that locals were intimidated at the June 26 event.
“People had contacted me saying that they (NPI) was saying that some locals had been intimidated here and that’s why they’re coming,” Nelson said. “That’s not happened. I haven’t had anybody complain to me about that or heard anything about locals being intimidated. I think that’s something they came up with.”
This event could also possibly be the largest civil rights protest that Rogersville has ever seen, though the Review has not confirmed this.
“This will be new to us,” Nelson said. “I don’t think anything of this scale has ever happened here. I don’t remember anything like that within my lifetime.”