The Hollywood Hillbilly is a hyper unique full service restaurant/bar and music venue located in historic downtown Rogersville Tennessee.
It is the creation of Dean & Dan Fowler both of whom are have been working in the Hollywood production world for over 25 years.
Our menu is as dynamic as the atmosphere serving gourmet burgers, sandwiches, & appetizers.
We make everything fresh and our goal is to provide superior quality and favor combinations that are exclusive to our restaurant.
The décor features a 300 gallon fish aquarium in the center of the hand crafted bar surrounded by Hollywood memorabilia and a stage where the drummer sits nine feet above the front door.
We have Karaoke every Thursday at 7 p.m., smaller solo musical acts on Fridays usually starting around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. and full bands every Saturday starting at 9 p.m.
The Hollywood Hillbilly is located at 116 E. Main Street in downtown Rogersville. You can learn more by visiting its Facebook page or its website at www.toasttab.com/the-hollywood-hillbilly