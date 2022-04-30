Rogersville Produce on West Main Street has provided Rogersville with fresh farm produce and many other products for four decades.
The parking lot is often packed with customers’ vehicles. The popular Rogersville business was started by Zalen and Sherry Williams in 1981.
They own Williams Farms in Grainger County. Zalen was working at the tobacco warehouse (ironically across the street from Rogersville Produce), and he began selling some of his produce at the warehouse. Zalen says “I had worked at the warehouse as a teenager, hauling tobacco.”
The primary reason for starting Rogersville Produce was to sell the crops grown at Williams Farms. As the business grew, it became necessary to sell other produce in order to be open all year.
They sell all kinds of fruits and vegetables, including beans, corn, potatoes, melons, squash, apples, bananas, grapes and citrus fruits. The house specialty is Grainger County tomatoes raised on Williams Farms. Customers look forward to when these locally-grown tomatoes arrive. Zalen says this year they will be available in late May.
Rogersville Produce carries a variety of other food products. There are jellies and preserves, old fashioned candy and soft drinks, Amish popcorn, and cheese among the many products available. They make their own popular line of pies and cakes.
Rogersville Produce also sells bedding plants, hanging baskets, ferns, fruit and landscape trees and all types of garden seeds. Zalen says that the hanging baskets are especially popular for Mother’s Day.
The Williams’ business interest is family based. Their son Reed is a partner in Rogersville Produce and Zalen says “he will take over here when I retire.” They have a similar store in Knoxville that daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Rodney Reagan operate. The Rogersville location has grown to employ seven people.
Zalen says that the success of Rogersville Produce is due to “We try to keep the freshest product we can, and selling our homegrown produce in the summer.” He also adds “We’ve been blessed.”
Rogersville Produce is located at 711 West Main Street. They have a Facebook page and their phone number is (423) 272-4817.