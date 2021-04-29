Rogersville Heritage Association will kick off this season of Music Mondays on Monday May 3, featuring String Break, Neon Remedy, and Traci Cochran.
Music Monday is a live music concert at Crockett Springs on the evening of the first Monday each month from 5:30-9 p.m. These events are free to the public.
As the Review reported within “A NEW VISITOR IN TOWN: What does William Clark’s 1809 stay at Rogers Tavern mean for Rogersville?” the RHA began the first Music Monday as a way to help fund the restoration of the historic Rogers Tavern. Though Music Monday events are free to attend, the RHA will gratefully accept donations towards this cause.
A series of Review stories on historic Rogers Tavern restoration efforts will be linked to the online version of this story.
RHA Executive Director Melissa Nelson encouraged spectators to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic to Music Monday and enjoy hometown musicians.
“It’s a family-oriented event, I would love to see families there picnicking on their blankets or in their lounge chairs enjoying the music,” Nelson told the Review. “Music is very therapeutic, and with the times we’re in right now, it’s very much needed. You can social distance. We ask that the audience stay 15 feet from the gazebo (stage), but yet there is plenty of room at the park to get spread out and social distance. Music makes everybody happy. It’s going to be a mix. String Break will open the concert with a variety of bluegrass to rock, and current music.”
Neon Remedy, hailing from the hills of Rogersville, Tennessee is an Old School country band with a New School twist. Performing classic songs from the artists of the 1950’s up to the 2000’s in a stylized tradition all its own from Elvis Presley to Eric Church to Johnny Cash and Jason Aldean, grounding out every show with a few surprises thrown in.
Nelson explained that Traci Cochran hails from the hollers of New Market Tenn. Cochran delivers up a sound of Old School Country & Homegrown Soul, that fuses Blues, Swing, Folk & Roots-Rock Elements. She started singing in churches, fairs and festivals at a very young age. She joined her first band in Spring of 2001.
Nightbird, who won the Alternative Country TCMA & NACMAI Vocal Group of the Year in 2002, the same year Nightbird- ‘Mary Lee Traci’s CD was released. She later went on to join bands like, Lynn Rose & The Cinnamon Girls, Hard South Band, Mighty Blue, Whoa Nellie, and was the founding member of both The Holler Honeys & current band The Rare breeds.
Cochran has opened performances for amazing talented songwriters and musicians like Michael Reno Harrell, Karen E. Reynolds, Wallace Coleman, Lazor Lloyd & The Young Fables at The Castle Barn at Pressman’s Home, Rogersville. Most opportunities arose from a friend and local songwriter Glenn Spayth, owner of the famous Bunkhouse in Bulls Gap. She has two all original albums available on most online outlets. Cosby Skies 2010, and Mood Swing 2018. She is currently working on a third all original album hopefully due out by the end of 2021.