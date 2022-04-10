For several years I researched and presented stories and commentaries on over 200 songs we sing in church.
During that time, I was surprised to note that twelve of them shared something in common.
They are “Holy Bible, Book Divine,” “Alleluia, Alleluia, Give Thanks To The Risen Lord,” “May The Mind Of Christ, My Savior,” “Now Thank We All Our God,” “I Sing The Mighty Power Of God,” “Savior, Like A Shepherd Lead Us,” “Stand Up And Bless The Lord,” “Take My Life And Let It Be Consecrated,” “For The Beauty Of The Earth,” “Thou Didst Leave Thy Throne,” “All Creatures Of Our God And King,” and “More About Jesus.”
So, what is it that those hymns have in common? They were all written for CHILDREN.
When I discovered that, I did an internet search for the best hymns and Sunday School songs for children, and NONE of those hymns were listed. Instead, I found songs like “This Little Light Of Mine,” “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands,” “Give Me Oil In My Lamp,” “Father Abraham Has Many Sons,” “I’m In The Lord’s Army,” “Zacchaeus Was A Wee Little Man,” “Deep And Wide,” “O You Can’t Get To Heaven On A Roller Skate,” and “Ten Little Angels.”
I think we do children a disservice by presuming that they are too young to understand or appreciate good hymns. Music is an effective tool for worship, for teaching, and for memorization so, instead of feeding them the musical equivalent of baby food or junk food, we should nourish them with hymns that support biblical doctrines, build them up in the faith, and glorify God.
MY JESUS, I LOVE THEE, was not written FOR children but it was written by a very young man. His name was William Featherston and, according to most hymn historians, he wrote the lyrics shortly after he was saved at the age of 12 years. So, you might ask, how could a young, new Christian write such a fine hymn?
Well, there’s not much available information about him, except that he attended church throughout his childhood. Certainly, he must have learned great truths about his great God from the teachings of his parents, the preaching of the Word of God by his pastor, and, quite possibly, from the rich hymns of the faith that were sung each week in his church.
Tim Challies, a contemporary Christian pastor and writer, noted that this song assures us of our salvation, celebrates the Gospel, delights us in the loveliness of Christ, strengthens our resolve to praise Him through all our circumstances, and fixes our hope on our eternal home in glory.
William Featherston never saw his hymn in print or heard it sung. He died at the young age of 27. It was several years after his death that Adoniram Judson Gordon set the poem to music and published it in his book of hymns.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.