Are you a criminal? I am.
My criminal career started about 60 years ago when I was a Boy Scout. I went to a Scout Jamboree for one week. During that week I earned several achievement awards and each one was memorialized by a pair of colored beads to be stung on a leather cord.
Anyone who achieved more than a specified number of beads, was awarded a giant, three-inch grizzly bear claw to hang on the center of the cord strung with all the earned beads. I was proud of that, and I cherished it for many years.
Some scoutmasters are criminals, but I digress. Who knew that a leather string of beads with a bear claw would cause many young boy scouts to become criminals?
Several years ago, that bear claw was deemed illegal to possess or sell. I still have it hidden somewhere but I can’t remember where.
That was only the beginning of my life of crime. When my mother-in-law died, my wife inherited her estate. Several of her mother’s valuable antique art items were purchased legally in the orient by her father during World War 2. And he brought them home (legally).
So, a few years ago, we tried to sell them on eBay. Our listings were cancelled, and we were told that real ivory is illegal to own or sell which now renders those antiques worthless. We’ve kept them hidden somewhere but I can’t remember where.
A few years ago, before we moved here from California, I sold a western-styled toy revolver (the kind every boy owned in the 50s when we all played cowboys and Indians). As soon as the customer paid for it, he informed me it is illegal to buy or sell those old toy guns. The only toy guns that are legal to trade must have bright, orange tips on the ends of the barrels.
So, what am I supposed to do with this stuff? I am a criminal if I keep it and I am a criminal if I sell it.
When government makes everything illegal, everything we own will be illegal and everyone will be a criminal. And, trust me, when the government renders your gasoline or diesel fueled vehicles illegal, you will be a criminal if you try to sell them, and you will be a criminal if you keep them.
I think the only way to avoid criminal charges these days, is to win an elected government position in the Democrat party.