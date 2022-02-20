George Washington selected the site of the White House in 1791.
It was designed by Irish-born architect James Hoban and was completed after eight years of construction. The first president to live in the White House was President John Adams.
Here are some facts about the presidential residence.
• There is a quote inscribed on the State Dining Room from John Adams in a letter to his wife. It reads, “I pray heaven bestow the best of blessings on this house and all that shall hereafter inhabit it. May none by honest and wise men ever rule under this roof.”
• James Hoban was tapped to rebuild the White House after the British burned it in the War of 1812. Hoban also won a $500 prize.
• James Monroe moved in in 1817 and built the South Portico.
• Andrew Jackson oversaw the building of the North Portico in 1829.
• President Theodore Roosevelt managed a White House renovation starting in 1902 that relocated the President’s offices to the Executive Office Building, now known as the West Wing. That renovation was planned and executed by New York architectural firm McKim, Mead and White.
• President Harry S. Truman began another renovation oversaw by Lorenzo Winslow. The Truman family moved back into the White House. This has been the last major overhaul of the White House.
• A refrigerator first came to the White House in 1845. Gas lighting was added in 1849 and electric lighting in 1891.
• There are 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and six levels in the residence.
• There are 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, eight staircases and three elevators.
• It takes 570 gallons of paint to cover the outside of the White House.
• After the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, Mary Todd Lincoln lay in her room for five weeks while White House holdings were looted.
• President Theodore Roosevelt gave the White House its name in 1901. It has also been known as the President’s Palace, the President’s House and the Executive Mansion.
• During that same Roosevelt administration, the White House contained raccoons, snakes a badger and a bear.
• The White House has a tennis court, jogging track, swimming pool, movie theater, bowling lane and putting green.
• The White House sits on 18 acres.
• The White House is a unit of the National Capital Parks system. It was accredited as a museum in 1988.