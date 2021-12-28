On Dec. 16 a group of ladies from Hawkins, Hamblen and Jefferson counties gathered at Talley Ward Recreation Center in Morristown to Eat, “Dink” & Be Merry at an inaugural pickleball tournament.
Medals were awarded in three divisions. Gold medalists were Janet Brown, Meg Gerst and Linda Loffay.
Taking home silver medals were Debbie Holstrom, Jessica Lindbom and Hawkins County resident Anna Shunk. Pam Wisecarver, Dawn Belson and Diane McClain were awarded bronze medals.
For those not familiar with one of the fastest growing sports in America, pickleball is a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping pong.
It is played indoors or outdoors on a badminton size court using a paddle, plastic ball with holes and a modified tennis net.
It is a sport that all ages and skill levels can play and enjoy. You can visit usapickleball.org for more information on this widely growing sport.
Pickleball is played at Talley Ward Recreation Center (TWRC) Monday — Friday from 9am-11:45 am .
New players are welcome and equipment is provided. For additional information, contact TWRC at 423-586-0280.