Thanks to COVID-19, the start of the 2020-2021 school year has been anything but normal.
All district schools began the year in the ‘red’ phase and offered exclusively online classes. However, the Hawkins County Board of Education voted on Sept. 3 to bring students back into classrooms under the revised ‘yellow’ phase and in a staggered approach.
Bringing students back to class
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the board that he met with numerous staff members in order to determine the most efficient way to bring students back to class.
Kindergarten through eighth grade will be brought back in half-day groups, beginning Sept. 8.
That would continue Sept. 8-10, with Sep. 11 being a fully virtual day. They would then repeat the same process Sept. 14-18.
Hixson noted that, if the new ‘yellow’ phase is successful, grades nine through 12 would be brought back for full school days from Sept. 14-18.
Beginning on Sept. 21, all grades would then come back into the classroom for full days Monday through Thursday until Oct. 9, when fall break is set to begin. At this point, K-8 would no longer be divided into two groups.
When students return from fall break on Oct. 19, the entire system would return to the ‘green’ phase in a normal school setting, and students would attend Monday-Friday. However, this is still dependent upon the COVID-19 data at the time.
“In the green phase, we have safety and cleaning protocols that we’re still watching,” Hixson said.
Those students who signed up for e-learning at the beginning of the semester are being given the opportunity to come back into the classroom, though the system recommends that they stay in the e-learning environment on a semester-by-semester basis.
The teachers who have been moved to teaching e-learning classes would continue to do so.
Only BOE member Tecky Hicks expressed opposition to this plan, saying, “We’re not gaining anything by implementing this in phases. I’ve got tons of parents who say their kids are getting nothing (from virtual learning). Why are we prolonging this? I think we ought to just open the doors, kick them in there and see what happens.”
Revised yellow phase
As part of bringing the students back, the ‘yellow’ phase was also revised.
“The original yellow section was met with a lot of angst from staff, particularly from our teaching staff, when we opened up the option for e-learners,” Hixson told the board.
Under the original yellow phase, students were divided into two groups, with one group attending in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and the other attending Wednesday and Thursday. Friday served as a deep-cleaning day, but this was later amended to have the deep-cleaning day on Wednesday.
The revised yellow phase will split students into a morning and an afternoon group instead, and this was piloted at Keplar, McPheeters Bend and Saint Clair Elementary Schools so far.
The first group is dropped off at school prior to the start of the day and then taken home just after 11 a.m. The second group arrives just after noon, when the classrooms have been cleaned.
There are also no breaks factored into the three-hour day, aside from any necessary restroom breaks. All students are provided with lunch.
Hixson noted that those three hours are aimed at English Language Arts and Math core curriculum.
“Those are where we see the biggest gaps from March (when schools closed due to COVID-19 and began virtual learning),” Hixson said. “During their home time, it would be expected that they’re doing related arts and independent work from the prior day.”
He went on to add that, “Moving students back is our biggest priority—second only to the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Free breakfast and lunch
Hixson also told the board that the USDA has reinstated the summer feeding program until the end of the semester, dependent on availability of federal funds. Thus, beginning Sept. 2, any child ages 18 and under is being offered a free breakfast and lunch, whether learning in-person or online.
Lower COVID-19 numbers
Hixson noted that Hawkins County is listed in the ‘white phase,’ according to the White House task force map. This means that there are between 5 to 10 new, active cases for the last seven days. According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s EpiCurves website, the county is still in the 10% or more range, and this varies each day.
“It’s significantly better than what it was about three and a half weeks ago when we were near 20-22%.,” Hixson said.
Should schools see an outbreak once students come back to school, Hixson noted that he isn’t planning to implement any more phase changes district-wide, unless it became absolutely necessary. Instead, he will address the specific school where an issue arises.
“We’re losing students very quickly”
Hixson told the board that the red phase has been “frustrating” to many teachers and parents, because so many people within the county have little to no internet access.
“On a good day in Hawkins County, we have 40% without internet access,” Hixson added. “Right now, we have even more (without access) because they’re not at home most of the time when they’re doing these lessons. It’s getting to the point where we are losing our students very quickly, and we are frustrating a lot of caregivers, grandparents and parents…it works for some, it doesn’t work for all, and we’re after the ‘all.’”
He also noted later in the meeting, “There is a group of students who have one to two days of instruction, potentially, there are those that have every single day nailed down and there is a group who have done absolutely nothing since the start of the school year.”
In the end, the board voted 6-1 in favor of the phased approach.
Assessing students’ abilities
Hixson told the board that Dr. Reba Bailey, Director of Federal Programs, is currently working with each school site to give a diagnostic test that will measure “standards that were necessary to be mastered in the prior year.” It also measures students’ ability to demonstrate growth and their gaps in learning.
“This will be used to identify groupings for our Response to Intervention (RTI)…and pull-outs, if needed, for our most behind students,” he said.
Motion to use fall break as instruction days pulled
BOE Chairman Chris Christian made a motion to use fall break as educational days rather than having a break.
“We’ve been out six months, and we’ve got some students who aren’t getting the review at all,” he said. “I know it would make a lot of people upset, but I’ve really been debating this, and I’ve always come back to the fact that it is our job to educate these kids. I know that our system uses fall break for that decompression time, but we’re not in normal times.”
BOE member Judy Trent spoke out in opposition, saying that teachers have been under extra stress this year and deserve a break. She also noted that parents and teachers might already have plans for the fall break.
Hixson suggested, instead, that each school survey staff and students to determine who would be available during fall break. The system would then pay the teachers for those extra days taught and deem it an optional intersession, targeting students who need extra help the most.
Because of some confusion over the specifics of putting this together, Christian pulled his original motion. Instead, Hixson will work to develop a specific plan for fall break and report back to the board by Sept. 11.