CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill woman was arrested recently and charged with a variety of vehicle- and drug-related offenses.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins said in a report that Rhonda Lynelle Whitford, 51, of Carters Valley Road, was charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth) for resale;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Driving on a suspended driver license;
• Failure to show proof of insurance; and,
• Violation of the Light Law.
Hutchins said hat on Aug. 11, 2020, he observed a black 2002 Honda Accord travelling west on Carters Valley Road without tag lights.
He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver.
Whitford, he said, immediately informed him that she did not have a valid driver license and was almost home, and that she also could not show proof of insurance.
When asked if there was “anything illegal” in the vehicle, Whitford responded, “no”, Hutchins said, and gave consent for him to search the car.
The search turned up two baggies in a change purse of what is believed to be methamphetamine, along with a cut straw.
Whitford told the deputy that the drugs belonged to her ex-boyfriend who had taken her disability card, and that she had taken his “meth” to use as a bargaining tool to get her card back.
Whitford was placed under arrest and taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail where an Aug. 12, 2020, arraignment date was set in Sessions Court.