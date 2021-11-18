A proposal for the Potato Hill Stone Quarry to be operated by Long Excavating and Hauling, LLC at the end of Jim Town Road in Mooresburg has been submitted to TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation).
The proposed quarry is sited on the edge of Cherokee Lake at the location of the historic Daugherty Quarry, which operated in the second half of the nineteenth century and has been idle since then.
Residents of Jim Town Road are opposed to the quarry plans for the following reasons:
1. The danger presented by large trucks on the narrow curving winding road.
2. The impact of the dust and residue runoff from the mine on the water quality of the lake.
3. The impact of drilling and explosives on wells along the road.
4. The noise levels created by heavy equipment, drilling and explosives.
Jim Town Road off Highway 11-W west of Rogersville is a narrow winding road, with numerous twists and turns that allow for minimum to zero visibility of oncoming traffic.
There are sections not wide enough for two cars to pass without one pulling over. A large truck hauling rocks takes up the entire width of the road, which presents serious safety concerns for those that use the road.
A quarry creates large amounts of dust. As the mine is located right on the lake, it is certain that the dust and storm water runoff will end up in the water of a designated Exceptional Tennessee Water. Any wind will blow the dust towards the homes on Jim Town Road or across the small channel to the church and homes off Highway 11-W.
In examining the permit application for the quarry, TDEC has filed four separate notices of deficiency: from May 21, 2021 to the most recent notice on October 25, 2021.
The most recent notification raised additional concerns for the project than those first noted by TDEC, including the lack of a plan for a “continuous permit boundary between the site and the Cherokee Reservoir (Lake)”, the need for permission for operating in a TVA flood zone easement and buffer zone requirements in that easement.
Twenty residents of Jim Town Road and Care NET supporters recently walked along the TVA lakeshore to consider the impact a quarry would have on the lake and residents on both sides of the Cherokee Lake channel.
A bald eagle perched in a tree top and never moved, as the group walked around the base of the tree by the proposed quarry site.
Residents say the eagle has been in this area for some years and worry that the quarry will disturb this national bird. There are visible signs of land already being cleared for the quarry.
Care NET is a community environmental group, based in Hawkins County. One of its priorities is improving water quality of the Holston River and Cherokee Lake.
On Monday, Nov. 22 a resolution approved by Road Committee of the Hawkins County Commission will be brought to the entire Commission at its 6 p.m. monthly meeting.
This resolution places weight restrictions of 20,000 pounds on Jim Town Road to address valid safety concerns for those that utilize the narrow road.
A temporary permit can be applied for vehicles that exceed the weight limit, but escort vehicles will be required for the safety of other vehicles that use Jim Town Road.
Anyone can view the application, inspection results, and four notices of deficiencies by visiting the TDEC website at:
Then click on “Discharges of Filter Backwash and Sedimentation Basin Wastewater from Water”.
At bottom of page, click on “Water Resources Permits DataViewer”. Click on “Documents” tab, then enter “Potato Hill” in the search box.