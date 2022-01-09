In keeping with its exemplary service standards, each year Food City recognizes outstanding volunteerism among their associates through their Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program.
Among those honored were Church Hill Food City employee George “Eddie” Hutchison; Rogersville Food City employee Jim Jenkins; and Mark Rogers from the Rogersville Super Dollar.
Rogers was recognized for his volunteer work at Wallens Bend Baptist Church.
Hutchison has volunteered at the Hope Haven Ministries, Inc. for the past four years.
Jenkins is a Cherokee High School senior who was honored by the Hawkins County Commission in November for his many projects in the local 4-H program. In July Jenkins was elected Tennessee 4-H State Council President for the 2021-22 term.
Food City President Steve Smith attended a White House meeting in June of 2002 geared toward boosting national volunteerism through corporate support.
Later Smith administered the creation of Food City’s Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, in memory of their beloved former president and board vice-chairman.
Throughout his 47-year career, Varney brought a great deal of foresight and knowledge to Food City and the grocery industry as a whole but was most noted for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.
“As a company, we strive to maintain a high level of dedication to service, quality, value and community involvement, while providing a work environment that enables our associates to grow both personally and professionally as successful members of the team,” Smith said. “Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate, and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” said Smith.
Each year, special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service.
Store winners move on to compete at district level.
Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice charity.
Two divisional winners are then chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution.
And finally, one overall winner is selected to receive the prestigious Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.
Other area store winners include:
Phillip Drinnon from the E. Morris Blvd. Morristown store who supports Shriners, Scottish Rite, MATS, Northside Church, Kids Day (KVAT).
Marcy Carrier from the Eastman Road, Kingsport store who supports Womens’ Symphony Committee, Church and DB.
Cardiela Vickery from the Snapp’s Ferry Road, Greeneville store who supports Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Carol DeMonbreun from the Sandstone Drive, Morristown store who supports the Downtown Merchants Association and the Rose Center.
Shaun Lister from the Asheville highway, Greeneville store who supports Debusk Fire Department.
Jaedyn Johnson from the Cool Springs Road Morristown store who supports the Boys and Girls Club of Morristown.
Andrew Crawford from the Clinchfield Street, Kingsport store who supports The City Church.
John Ferguson from the Moreland Drive, Kingsport store who supports Ruritan National.
Zach Dyer from the Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville store, who supports Tusculum Baptist Church.
Smith added, “We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions. Our company is wholly committed to providing exceptional service to the citizens and communities in which we operate and ensuring our associates have the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible.