SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Lady Indians are excited about the coming season as they prepare for the first game on September 1.
New coach Autumn Collins will be experiencing her first year as a coach at any level. Coach Collins stated that, “the team has been a great group to work with and in our short time together, they have taught me more about the game than I’ve taught them.”
The Lady Indians have five seniors to help lead — Lanie Dalton, Skylar Ramsey, Alexis Winstead, Madison Strange, and Tara Riggs.
“Dealing with covid has put a damper on practice and conditioning,” Coach Collins said, adding that she appreciates the hard work and flexibility the team has shown during this different type of season.
Collins will be assisted by Jessica Dalton.
The Lady Indians start their season on September 1 on the road at Happy Valley. The first home game, September 8 against North Greene, will be a “pink out” game with the proceeds going to Hope for Hancock. Senior night will be October 1 against South Greene.