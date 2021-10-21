Cherokee High School graduate and Army veteran James Victor Livingston has offered to contribute a “Never Forget Garden” monument to Rogersville for installation of a local memorial to the Unknown Soldier.
Livingston is a native of Bulls Gap and joined the Army after graduating from Cherokee in 1992.
He served as Relief Commander at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery from 1999-2001.
At the conclusion of his Army career Livingston joined the Secret Service, where he has been for 19 years, and is currently assigned to the White House.
Due to his work scheduled Livingston was unable to make the Never Forget Garden (NFG) offer to the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen in person.
The BMA was presented the proposal at its Oct. 12 meeting by Alderman Mark DeWitte.
Livingston had suggested placing the NFG stone at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker noted that based on the previous research of former City Attorney Bill Phillips, the city charter prohibits any further additions to the four town squares at the intersection of Main Street and Depot Street.
Those squares are designated as green space only.
Aside from purchasing and donating the NFG, Livingston also offered $1,000 to assist the cost of installing the stone and landscaping.
The BMA agreed to ask the Rogersville Heritage Association to allow the stone to be placed at Crockett Springs Park, which is owned by the RHA.
Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker noted that if Crockett Springs Park wasn’t available, they could consider placing it at the City Park.
“Crockett Springs would make way more sense than the City Park,” said Alderman Todd Biggs.
Barker added, “It would be a beautiful addition to Crockett Springs.”
DeWitte said he believes it is a worthwhile and very patriotic thing to do.
“If he (Livingston) is going to buy the stone and donate the money for making it happen, all it’s going to take is the stone, and some digging and planting,” DeWitte added.
Building inspector Steve Nelson, who is also a member of the RHA, said he will present the proposal when the RHA meets again Nov. 2.
In his Letter Livingston states the he believes donating the NFG stone and $1,000 is a way he can give back “to a community that instilled the values of hard work and love of our country.”