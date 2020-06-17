McKENZIE — President Walter Butler recently announced Bethel University’s College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences Spring Semester 2020 Honor Roll and Dean’s List student achievements.
Among those listed on the Honor Roll is Skylar Dykes, of Mount Carmel.
To qualify for the Honor Roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a “C.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.