I was watching a TV documentary the other night that centered on the ongoing controversy over the Confederate flag and monuments to soldiers from the South who fought and died in that conflict.
It was so blatantly biased and slanted against the South, and chocked full of twisted and distorted historical dis-information that I changed the channel in disgust.
Regardless of what “side” one stands on, we cannot change the fact that a bloody Civil War — The War Between the States — was fought on American soil.
Some battles, in fact, happened right here in Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Cemeteries across the North and South contain the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers, many of them blood-relatives of myself and many of you reading this.
I have walked through dozens of those graveyards and National Military Parks from Fort Morgan, on the Alabama Gulf Coast, to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and dozens in between.
I have talked to descendants of Yankee soldiers who are just as proud of their Union heritage as I am of my own Confederate ancestry.
But the key word there is HERITAGE. Not HATE.
Driving my fascination with Civil War history is the knowledge that five of my great-great grandfathers served in the Confederate Army. One of them, Pvt. John B. Campbell, died in battle while serving with the 32nd Alabama Infantry at Dalton, Georgia.
None of the five, by the way, were slave owners, so the fact that they fought for the South, I feel certain, had nothing to do with the issue of slavery. Heck, most of them were poor as the dirt they farmed sharecroppers who barely had roofs over their heads or food on their tables.
There isn’t a racist bone in my body and my interest in Civil War history has never, ever been rooted in hate for any human being, not my black brothers and sisters nor the white Yankee soldier whose bullet cut down one of my great-great-grandpas.
It was a time of unbelievable turmoil and heartache that we today cannot begin to understand.
As I walk those battlefields and graveyards, with a lump in my throat over the fact that our nation was so torn asunder, and at the horrible loss of life, I try to put myself in the midst of their emotions, to walk in their boots, to better understand a war now separating us from them by 150+ years.
I realize that the widespread use by white supremacists of the Confederate Battle Flag has resulted in its being viewed by African-Americans as an ugly, racist and divisive symbol. I don’t deny or dispute that.
But while slavery was indeed one of many issues in that war, what many who are calling for the “banning” of the flag forget (or never knew) is that there were freed former slaves who VOLUNTARILY fought under that same Confederate flag.
Hundreds if not thousands of freed African-Americans, in fact.
But that truth is rarely, if ever, taught in schools today, nor is it recognized in most of the documentaries that pop up on TV every so often.
That was made clear to me once when I interviewed a black professor of history at an Alabama university who, because of his own African-American Confederate ancestry, had written a book calling attention to the fact that scores of freed black men enlisted and fought for ... the South.
The author, to promote his book, that summer dressed in full Confederate uniform and rode horseback across Alabama carrying a large Confederate flag!
Another very articulate black gentleman also came to Alabama one summer to call attention to what he termed the “misinformation” regarding blacks and the Confederacy.
I interviewed him, too.
He was from Asheville, North Carolina and was walking from there to Texas on his mission to call attention to black Confederate heritage, including his own. Interestingly enough, he was an officer in the local NAACP chapter in his home town!
For the record, no matter how one may disagree with the past, or how offensive or upsetting some parts of it may be to different ethnic groups or those who live in different geographic regions of the country, we cannot re-write history nor can we change what happened by trying to erase all vestiges of it from textbooks, parks and monuments.
Viacom, one of the largest syndicators of TV programs, a few years ago, pulled from distribution one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, “The Dukes of Hazard”, because the Duke boys’ iconic orange Charger — The General Lee — had a Confederate flag painted on its roof.
For gosh sakes, my friends and I — black and white! — used to gather ‘round the old tiny TV set at my grandparents’ home to watch and laugh together and root on Bo, Luke, Uncle Jesse, and Daisy — Lord have mercy! Daisy and them cutoffs!!! Whoohoo!! — as they tried so hard to outsmart the conniving, scheming tub of lard, Boss Hog and outrun puppet Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane.
That show may have been a lot of things but racist it was NOT. Shame on you, Viacom!!
While I recognize the historicity of the South’s Confederate heritage, I do not hero-worship the flag. I simply see it for what it is: a historical artifact from a bygone era.
The flag I salute, am very grateful for, and am proud to live under is the Stars and Stripes ... Old Glory.
A few Fourth of July holidays ago, my family and I again visited the National Museum of American History where we always look forward to visiting the awesome original 1814 flag which Francis Scott Key sat watching while writing “The Star Spangled Banner”.
Tears ran down my cheeks standing in that dimmed display room looking at that awesome piece of fabric, now tattered and with holes where pieces of the flag have been cut away over the years by souvenir hunters.
My point is, no matter whether one is black or white, from the north, south, east or west, whether we agree with it or not, the four years of the War Between the States is, and always will be — like it or not — a part of the shared heritage of ALL Americans.
A wise man once said that people who forget their history are doomed to repeat it, which is why we should teach our children the truth — the whole truth, please — about the mountain of issues that fueled the Civil War.
There are monuments, cemeteries, and parks across the eastern third of America dedicated to the memories of those on both sides who served, fought and gave their lives for causes they believed in. In those parks, American and Confederate flags fly over now-silent cannons and row upon row of graves and mass burial trenches in respect of the sacrifices made by brother fighting brother, father fighting son, and so on.
It is fitting and proper that they should be so displayed.
And those monuments, to the men and women who served in ALL armed conflicts should be left alone, thank you.
Even though we may personally not agree with such displays, or find them offensive, what a person does with a flag, Confederate or otherwise, on their own private property is their business, with their right to do so guaranteed by the First Amendment.
It makes my blood boil to see Old Glory burned or disrespected, and those who take a knee when The Star Spangled Banner is played at NFL football games, but here’s the thing ... our Founders knew that, if the experiment in democracy and liberty called The United States of America was to function and survive, that freedom of speech must apply to all and not just a select few.
In parts of what is today the United States, the flags of England, France and Spain once flew over large chunks of real estate.
Those flags no longer wave here because foreign powers no longer own us.
We aren’t British, French or Spanish.
We are — red, yellow, black and white; north, south, east and west — Americans.
Thanks to President Abraham Lincoln’s courage and determination, and the blood shed by tens of thousands more than 15 decades ago, we are again the United States.
Let’s hope and pray that we remain so.
