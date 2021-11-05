A Kingsport man was sentenced Monday to six months probation following this arrest Sunday afternoon for opening up several mailboxes and scattering mail all over the street.
Around 2 p.m. Sunday HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins responded to the Hawkins County section of Tranbarger Road near Kingsport on a report of a man “screaming and hollering”.
“The caller stated that the subject was opening up mailboxes and throwing mail al over the street,” Hutchins stated in his report. “Upon my arrival I observed the subject in question fall to the ground and try to hide in tall grass when he observed my patrol car.”
The man was later identified as Trey Oliver Henry Wheat, 20, 124 Rocky Hill Lane, Kingsport.
When Hutchins ordered Wheat to get out of the weeds he reportedly stood up “holding a bunch of mail and a small American flag”.
Wheat, who was described as “belligerent and uncooperative” told Hutchins he drank about a pint of rum. Wheat further stated his sister made him mad so he threw the mail out of 7-8 mailboxes into the road.
MCPD Officer Brad Whitson responded to the scene and assisted Hutchins in gathering up the mail out of the road and returning it to the owners.
Wheat spent the night in jail, and upon appearing in Hawkins County Sessions Court Monday pleaded guilty to mailbox vandalism, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
In addition to six month probation he was ordered to pay $1,023 in fines and fees and serve 48 hours of community service.