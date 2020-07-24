MOORESBURG — Funeral services were held Wednesday at Cobb’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for a 12-year old Mooresburg youth who died Saturday, July 18, 2020, from injuries he received in an ATV accident.
Burial followed in Burton Cemetery, in Sneedville.
Caden “Lucas” Williams had many family ties to both Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Lucas was saved at the age of seven at Cobb’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member till his death.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Carl and Faye Burton, of Sneedville; and paternal grandmother, Jayne Williams also of Sneedville.
He is survived by his parents, Roman and Becky Williams, and big brother, Isaac, of Mooresburg; papaw, J.T. Williams, of Mooresburg, and his Granny Annie, of Sneedville. He also leaves behind several very special aunts, uncles and cousins he loved dearly, as well as a host of friends and church family.
“Lucas had a great love for sports and all things related. He touched a number of people during his short life. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him,” his obituary stated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
The complete obituary may be found on page 2 of the July 24 issue of The Hancock Co. Eagle, and page 2A of the July 22 issue of The Rogersville Review.