The spread of the COVID-19 virus hasn’t been enough as of yet to merit a school shutdown in Hawkins County, but for the second week in a row Cherokee High School’s football team has announced a game cancelation.
Hawkins County Schools ended last week with 107 confirmed positive COVID cases district wide between students and staff, with Cherokee leading the way at 22 positive cases.
Cherokee announced Tuesday that due to the number of players in quarantine and positive cases within the CHS football program, the Friday’s game at Clinton has been cancelled.
The team posted on Facebook that they are looking diligently for an opponent to play on Friday, Sept 17.
The CHS report further states, “It’s an unfortunate decision but necessary to get all of our kids back healthy and prepared.”
Fr the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 Cherokee's 22 positive COVID cases was followed by Volunteer with 21, Church Hill Middle with 20, and Church Hill Intermediate with nine.
No other school had more than five last week. The system total was 107, which was lower than 114 the previous week, but substantially higher than the previous two weeks when it was 22 and 55 respectively.
As of Tuesday evening there were another 44 cases reported in the county school system for the first day of school this week, led by Cherokee with eight, and St. Clair Elementary with six.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review Tuesday evening that there were no other COVID related changes to report other than the cancelation of the Cherokee football game.
"We are targeting any schedule changes to the spikes where and when they occur,” Hixson said. “Most of the cases we are seeing are coming from outside the school system although unlike last year, more cases are spreading within the schools. Secondary sites, such as middle and high school, are trying to split large group settings, particularly those occurring inside. Cleaning protocols are staying the same as last year.”