HYMN NOTES: Be Still, My Soul

"Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations; I will be exalted in the earth!” The Lord of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge. Psalm 46:10-11
That passage was the inspiration for Katharina von Schlegel's hymn, BE STILL, MY SOUL.
In that Bible text, the phrase, “Be still” means more than just simply being quiet. It conveys the idea of complete relaxation with the assurance that comes because the Lord is our refuge. We are held firmly in His almighty hands.
One day, one of my employees came running into my office, and hysterically reported the misfortune of a little sparrow in the yard. The bird had been drinking water from the top of one of the sprinkler heads on the lawn and its foot had become lodged inside the pop-up mechanism.
The solution seemed simple enough; I would just lift the pop-up sprinkler head and the bird would be free. But my attempt only frightened the bird more as it wildly flapped its wings and frantically tried to escape. In its desperate struggle, its foot was bloodied and it appeared as though the bird might lose it.
I knew what I had to do to protect and free the bird. I plunged my hand down quickly over its frightened little body. I sensed its panic and felt the pulse of its racing heart. With the bird firmly gripped in my strong hand, it became still and calm. Then I was able to remove its foot from the sprinkler. When I opened my hand, it quickly flew away.
That incident to remind me of God’s watchful care over us as described in the words of another familiar song, “His Eye Is On The Sparrow and I Know He Watches Me.”
In this hymn (Be Still) the author describes many of the problems that cause us to be anxious. When our lives are filled with chaos, pain, loss, or tribulation, how can we relax?
The hymn was originally written with six verses. In it, Miss von Schlegel has suggested, at least, about a dozen reasons why we can and should be still.
In the opening phrases of verse ONE, we see that “God is on our side.” And we can be assured that “He faithful will remain.”
One verse specifically deals with the experience of losing a loved one. Even when we know that the individual is with the Lord, there is the pain of parting and loss. But God is with us.
BE STILL, MY SOUL is listed among some of the greatest of hymns because it encourages us with many assurances from scripture, that, we have a great God and therefore, we have a great hope.
If you are a Christian and anxious about anything (including the current political chaos in our nation), I would encourage you to take the time to read through the verses of this song, identify all the reasons to be still, and then reference them back to the Word of God. I am sure that you will find a great deal of encouragement, assurance, and peace knowing that our God is our refuge.
(Ralph Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the Olde Towne Emporium, located at 212 E. Main St. In Rogersville. Your questions or comments about this column are welcome. Readers may contact Ralph at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com.)