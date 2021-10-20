William Clark, contributing writer for Chicken Soup for the Soul, will be signing his books the morning of Thursday. Oct. 28, at Coffee at the Kyle in downtown Rogersville.
Clark's new short story collection "A Walk on the Sunny Side" was released in April and contains 23 stories of inspiration, humor and adventure, including six Tennessee stories.
Among his other works are "Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Cats (101 Tales of Family, Friendship and Fun)".
Clark has been an inspirational speaker for more than 25 years.
He lives in Jefferson City, and is a board member of the Jefferson County C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter.
The Oct. 28 signing will take place from 10 a.m. until noon. Coffee at the Kyle is located at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Rogersville.