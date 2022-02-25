A 31-year-old homeless woman and her 16-year-old son were accused Monday morning of starting a fire up against a motorcycle shop on Marble Hall Road west of Rogersville.
A witness who reported the fire to the HCSO stated that he observed a fire on the side of the Wilson Motorcycle Shop at 614 Marble Hall Road, as well as a male and female walking away from the fire.
The witness said he went to the fire and raked burning wood away from the building while the male and female watched him.
The witness gave a description of the two suspects who were later located on Racetrack Road by Deputy Kyle Shively.
The suspects were identified as Michelle Lee Eldridge, 31, who is homeless, and her 16-year-old son.
The son reportedly told Shively they had gotten a ride from Sneedville to the Sam Dong factory in Rogersville the previous night, and then received a ride to the Marble Hall area around midnight.
“The two then stayed in the area for an unknown reason, and around 7 a.m. started the fire,” Shively stated in his report. “Michelle stated that she forgot the key to her house and did not know what else to do so they sat around for seven hours.”
When the property owner observed the fire damage to her building she stated that she wanted to press charges.
Eldridge was charged with attempted arson, and was held in the Hawkins County Jail prior arraignment Wednesday. Following her arraignment she was released on recognizance with a court date set for March 14.