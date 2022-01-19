A Kingsport woman was seriously injured Tuesday night in a two vehicle crash in Mount Carmel at the intersection of Highway 11-W and Independence Avenue.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday Jessica Nowlin, 33, of Kingsport was driving a 2008 Honda Civic on Independence Avenue attempting to pull out onto Highway 11-W.
At the same time Christopher Haynes, 44, of Bulls Gap was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer south (west) on 11-W approaching the intersection.
The THP report states that Nowlin pulled onto Highway 11-W failing to yield for Haynes’ vehicle. The Ford Explorer struck Nowlin’s Civic in the drivers side door causing both vehicles to become disabled in the roadway.
Nowlin was extricated from the vehicle and flown to the Johnson City Medical Center via helicopter rescue. As of Wednesday afternoon nowlin was listed in critical condition at JCMC.
Haynes was also injured, although rescuers at the scene stated that his injuries were less serious.
Highway 11-W between Hammond Avenue and Independence Avenue was closed until 11:27 p.m. Tuesday as a result of the crash.