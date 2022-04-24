It seems the world is full of it. It’s all around us. We ourselves might just be one. Remember the old saying; swear with one hand raised while the other is behind your back with the fingers crossed?
It seems there no such thing as character, integrity, trust, moral, honor, etc., anymore? Folks, we need to make a decision as to how we are going to live our life. Jesus said in Matthew 6:24 “No man can serve two masters…” In other words, we have a decision to make, do we live by God’s righteousness or by the world’s glitter? God has given us the power to choose!
With that in mind please consider at least four areas of our life we might want to give serious consideration too:
First of all, to our-self as an individual. Paul warns in Philippians 2:21 that the people of the world will follow their own ways, not the ways of Christ. Again, your decision.
Secondly, governments whether around the world, our nation, state, county, or city, are seemly full of corruption. War, scheming, backbiting, behind the scene planning against one another or the other party is an accepted way of life, etc. This should not be. Solomon said in Proverbs 14:34 “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” Our elected leaders need to and must see and live by this. Paul tells us in Romans 13;1-7 that as citizens we must honor the government authority over us. Why? Because they are appointed by God to be servants of good for the citizens. It’s all too easy for us the citizens to lay all the blame on our elected officials, we do it all the time.
Thirdly, as a citizen with the right and power to vote a candidate in office or out of office, the right to choose becomes our individual responsibility and decision. The choice we make may be influenced by the condition of our heart with God. The life of Moses may be a good example of this. In Hebrews 11:24-28 we learn that when Moses became an adult, he made a decision to be a Hebrew, one of God’s people rather than a person of the world. That by faith he respected the promise of God and God’s reward greater that the riches of Egypt. Therefore, he believed and obeyed God rather than man. Paul, in 1 Thessalonians 5:22 just simply says; “Abstain from all appearance of evil.”
Lastly, Christians as citizens in God’s Kingdom are taught by the Bible to carry out our life with responsibility. But all too often we pattern ourselves after a man of the world—Pilate rather than following in the footstep of Jesus. Pilate, as you remember tried to “wash his hands” of the blood of Christ. I don’t think it worked, do you? Where will you stand on Judgement Day—the right or left?