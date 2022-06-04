Jeremy Fritts opened East Tennessee Musician’s Supply in October, 2002. Twenty years later the store is still going strong, serving area musicians with instruments, supplies and instruction.
The store was originally on Highway 11W, but has been at its present location, 215 Highway 346, for 14 years.
The Fritts Family Band has been well-known in bluegrass and gospel circles for many years. Jeremy says that the whole family has been involved with the store at different times.
“We love to share and teach,” he said.
These days Jeremy’s dad, Larry Fritts, provides invaluable help with the store. Jeremy is a very busy young man, teaching in the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass Program and pursuing a doctorate in music education. Larry is at the shop Monday-Friday most weeks.
Larry has been in music retailing for about 30 years. He owned Mountain Music and Arts, a music store in Rogersville for about 10 years. He has helped Jeremy since he opened his store. Larry says “One of my concerns was that I wouldn’t live long enough to teach all my kids to play music. Well, I got to do that.”
Jeremy credits the store’s success to community support. He says “The people support us; they want us to be here. People like to buy local.” The store usually has around 100 instruments in stock. Jeremy says that about half of that number is usually guitars, along with 10-15 each of banjos, mandolins, and fiddles. They can order other instruments such as keyboards, drum kits and upright basses. Some of the brands the store sells include Blueridge guitars, Deering banjos, Larrivee guitars, Kentucky mandolins and Eastman instruments. Jeremy adds “We buy used stuff, especially American-made guitars.” They also stock supplies such as strings, picks, tuners and capos.
Lessons are a big part of what East Tennessee Musician’s Supply offers to the community. Instruction is available on guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, bass, piano, ukulele and in music theory. Jeremy’s philosophy on lessons is “It’s my responsibility to pass the music on.”
Above all else, Jeremy says that “the store is a labor of love, dad loves to talk to people. Sometimes people come in and stay half the day, or even all day, talking with him.” Larry added “I’ve had so much fun in my life, it’s amazing. One of the most fun things is that I get to come to the store and talk to people, sometimes we’ll talk about God and Jesus. God has blessed me.”
Larry says that the East Tennessee Musician’s Supply has been a delight; “It makes my life complete. The store is the icing on the cake for a person who loves music.”
The store is located just off 11W north of Rogersville near Surgoinsville. The phone number is (423) 345-3510.