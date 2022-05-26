On Friday, May 20 seniors form Cherokee and Volunteer high schools toured their elementary school alma maters as part of an annual pre-graduation tradition.
In Wednesday’s edition the Review featured a picture page of Volunteer grands, and in this edition we have a picture page of Cherokee grads.
More photos can be seen in the online version of this article at www.theworgersvillereview. com
The purpose of the annual walk-throughs is to give seniors an opportunity to visit their old teachers and classrooms one last time and receive applause for a job well done.
The event also give elementary students an opportunity to see what the future holds for them, and how their hard work will eventually pay off with a diploma.
Rogersville, TN
May 20, 2022
