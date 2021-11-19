The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee isn’t opposed to using federal COVID stimulus funding for Stanley Valley fire hydrants or buying new turnout gear for every volunteer fire department.
But, the Budget Committee agreed Monday it isn’t ready to recommend approval of those purchases to the full commission until the final rules and regulations for how that federal funding can be spent are released.
County finance director Eric Buchanan told the Budget Committee those final rules and regulations may not be released until January.
For the past several months the Commission’s Ad Hoc Committee has been hearing funding requests for the $11.1 million Hawkins County will receive in federal stimulus funding.
Two proposed resolutions are on the agenda for Monday’s County Commission meeting, including $1.5 million for Volunteer Fire Department personal safety equipment; and $60,000 for fire hydrants in Stanley Valley.
Fire hydrants for Stanley Valley
One resolution sponsored by Ad Hoc Committee chairman Mark DeWitte and Commissioner Danny Alvis seeks to appropriate up to $60,000 to install as many fire hydrants as that amount will pay for along Stanley Valley Road. The water line belongs to the Rogersville Water Commission.
Alvis who also serves on the Ad Hoc Committee, told the Review earlier this week that there is only one hydrant on the 14 mile stretch of Stanley Valley Road between 11-W and the Virginia state line.
Buchanan told the committee he doesn’t believe fire hydrants are an allowable expense.
“They mayor and I were on a conference call (Monday) with an individual who wants to help us manage our (COVID) funds and when the subject was breached they asked what subject category would you list that under,” Buchanan said. “They have categories for each use you’re going to spend this money, and none of them sound to me like a hydrant would be an allowable expense. They’re focussed primarily on clean water and drinking water, and a hydrant provides neither.”
Buchanan added, “That (funding use) portal for the state is going to open up in January. I’d hate to see the county get put on the hook for money that’s not a reimbursable expense. I wish we had hydrants everywhere, but I don’t see where this is the right money to achieve that.”
Budget Committee member Bob Edens said the Ad Hoc Committee should do more research and determine how much it would cost to extend fire hydrants throughout the county rather than just one community.
Budget Committee chairman Rick Brewer added, “I’m for these fire hydrants, don’t get me wrong, but it’s hard for me to say we’re just going to give one area fire hydrants when we’ve got other areas that would like to have them also.”
Alvis told the Review no other communities have approached the Ad Hoc Committee about hydrants.
$1.5 million for firefighter equipment
The second resolution sponsored by DeWitte seeks to appropriate up to $1.5 million to replace outdated personal protection equipment for county volunteer firefighters.
Under the resolution each of the eight county VFDs would receive eight sets of turnout gear and eight sets of masks and air bottles; and Hawkins County HAZMAT would receive four sets of turnout gear and four sets of masks and bottles.
Under the proposal those funds would be utilized from the $3.4 million in federal COVID stimulus funding which has been preliminarily determined to be eligible to be used for certain unrestricted expenses, including the provision of police, fire and other public safety services.
That $3.4 million was deemed unrestricted because it was counted as revenue that the county lost due to the pandemic.
Although this expenditure would come from the “unrestricted” $3.4 million pot, Buchanan advised against approval until the final rules and regulations are released.
“From the training I’ve seen I’m still not 100 percent comfortable doing this until that portal is open, even though the loss of revenue is supposed to alleviate a lot of the restrictions for use of this money,” Buchanan told the committee. “With the size of this expenditure, I don’t see the reason to rush. The portal is going be open in less than two months. It can be brought back up.”
Brewer added, “If we spend this money we may have to end up giving it back until we know for sure what we can spend it on.”
The Budget Committee took no action on either resolution, although members agreed they will ask for both resolutions to be pulled during Monday’s commission meeting.