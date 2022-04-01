I spoke to the commission 3/28/22 and “again” reached out to them concerning deficient infrastructure safety concerns. I again informed the committee about the efforts to repair/replace the old bridge on Early Branch Road and to increase the turning radius where it intersects Grassy Creek Road. Six years of begging and pleading results in nothing.
After I spoke my mind I was told my time is up. 3 minutes. At that point I asked, “Do you all have any comments about what I just spoke to you about?” The moderator replied they can’t do the things I recommended and he tried to move on. I asked them for their recommendations concerning the infrastructure maintenance of the county. Nothing. County roads aren’t even on their plate of concerns.
There’s over 900 miles of roads in this county and the county road deptartment is extremely understaffed and only $7 of the wheel tax goes to roads. This will not work.
But the big issue goes beyond roads. It is the management of the county by inexperienced commissioners. Pretend that Eastman Chemical suddenly moves to Texas. What will happen to Hawkins County residents? There is no job creation plan.
Infrastructure is vital but there is a more dangerous situation sitting in county government I fear. There is a lack of urgency to create jobs in the county. This is why Rogersville wears the same coat of paint as when I moved here in 2004. Stagnation!
Gary Loucks, Rogersville