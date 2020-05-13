SNEEDVILLE — Imagine Your Story! Parents are invited to register their child (children) now for the Hancock Library's Summer Reading Program.
Lois Rosenbalm, Library Director, said that parents may call 423-733-2020 to register their child. The only information needed is the child's name and age.
Several of the performers will do virtual programming via Facebook programming, which may be seen from the Hancock Co. Library Facebook page on Tuesdays ... May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16 at 1:30 p.m.
There will not be any in person programs this year due to the COVID-19 virus.
Children will continue to read and receive their prizes as before.
