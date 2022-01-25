The Surgoinsville Area Archive and Museum was awarded an $1,865 grant last week by Humanities Tennessee to pay for a consultant who will help keep exhibits updated and fresh for return visitors.
The SAAM, which is located in the basement of the Surgoinsville Public Library at 150 Old Stage Road, had its grand opening in November.
The Tennessee Humanities grant requires the museum to be open 150 days per year. SAAM is currently open Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday form 2-5 p.m.
SAAM board member Teresa Greer said the grant funds will be used to keep the museum fresh and always changing.
“We had asked for money for several things, and there were so many people who applied for this they just gave everybody a fraction of what they requested,” Greer told the Review. “We did get money for a consultant and we’ve already met with him one time. Humanities Tennessee recommended that we use a local person. We were familiar with Bill Kornrich. He had helped do the (Holston) River (traveling museum exhibit) project we were involved in.”
Kornrich, who resides in Sneedville, previously worked on The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail; the Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation; Humanities Tennessee; and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The museum was designed with the assistance of Surgoinsville native and retired Marine Capt. Charlie Grow, who is the former curator of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va.
Greer noted that new items are being contributed to the museum on a daily basis, and Kornrich will help plan how new exhibits are phased in and out of the museum.
“Our volunteers have been so busy creating our displays and researching our verbiage, we haven’t had the time for future planning,” Greer said. “That’s what Bill is doing, helping us have a vision of what we need to do. We have artifacts and items coming in every week that we really want to be able to change around and have new displays all the time. We want to keep the museum fresh so there’s a reason to come back over and over.”
Humanities Tennessee announced Friday it had awarded $941,454 to 91 Tennessee organizations in all 3 Grand Divisions to support and sustain humanities organizations and help the state’s cultural infrastructure recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
“These grants are meant to support organizations state-wide that connect and engage our communities through history, literature, storytelling, the arts, and research and education,” said Dr. Daryl Carter, chair of the board of directors of Humanities Tennessee.
Other Northeast Tennessee recipients included: Birthplace of Country Music Inc. in Bristol which received $11,936; Black in Appalachia: Research, Education & Support in Whitesburg which received $5,595; Greeneville Greene County History Museum which received $4,360; Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in Jonesborough which received $5,595; International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough which received $14,920; James Agee Film Project in Johnson City which received $11,936; and Rose Center & Council for the Arts in Morristown which received $14,920.