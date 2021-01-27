After the Hawkins Commission heard from three potential candidates for property assessor along with an impassioned speech from former Assessor Jeff Thacker’s own daughter, candidate David Pearson was chosen by vote to fill the position.
The vacancy was created when Thacker unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 20.
Since the Commission filed the notice of vacancy on Jan. 8, three candidates have come before the Commission’s Personnel Committee to ask to be nominated for the position: David Pearson, who is currently a deputy property assessor for the county, Chuck Smith, who is a local businessman and owner of Rogersville Marine, and Tonya Katzin, who is a certified property manager.
Any candidate for either position must be nominated by a county commissioner in order to be officially considered for the position.
Commissioner Michael Herrell submitted an out-of-order resolution on Jan. 22 officially nominating Pearson for the position. Though the floor was open at the Jan. 25 meeting for commissioners to make other nominations, neither of the other two candidates were nominated.
The winning candidate must then receive a minimum of 11 votes, and Pearson received a ‘yes’ vote from all 20 commissioners.
Thacker family speaks in support of Pearson
At the Commission’s Jan. 25 meeting, numerous members of Thacker’s family were present, and his daughter, Kennedy Thacker, delivered an impassioned speech telling Commissioners that she felt her late father would have wanted Pearson to take the position.
“Dad, I know would want someone in his office to continue his position until the next election,” she said. “Right now is not the time to bring in an untrained outsider to continue this position. We would lose valuable time training an outside member—valuable time we don’t have right now with the pressing reappraisal.”
Kennedy also told the Commission that the Property Assessor’s office staff is like a family.
“Like myself, his employees are still grieving his loss,” she said. “They need each other to move on and heal from the void he has left. I know how hard it is for them to continue working each and every day. They are a family, and an outsider would only add unwanted stresses to their everyday duties. With the current reappraisal upon us, the only option is to appoint someone internally to lead… I implore you to honor my daddy and appoint David Pearson to his position unanimously.”
Three candidates address commission
Just after Kennedy’s speech, Herrell read his out-of-order resolution nominating Pearson.
Both Smith and Katzin were then recognized to speak, but neither received a nomination.
Smith noted that speaking after Kennedy’s speech was “tough to follow.”
Smith is a lifelong resident of Hawkins County, he has owned Rogersville Marine for 25 years, and has served with the United Postal Service for 17 years.
“I would appreciate your consideration for this seat—if not now, then, perhaps later in the future,” Smith told the Commission.
Katzin told the Commission that she has over 20 years of experience in real estate management, regulatory compliance and working with both federal and state government ordinances regarding housing.
She noted that she has created budgets, managed a staff of 10 people, has been a realtor and has sold and purchased property.
“I think it’s actually a great time to bring in somebody new to replace Jeff—obviously we have to,” Katzin said. “But, it’s actually a great time to learn by watching…I count on Jeff that he had a really good staff working for him.”
Before Pearson was officially voted on, he addressed the Commission, noting that he has worked in the Property Assessor’s office for 34 years under several different Assessors. Pearson also echoed Kennedy’s sentiment about family.
“Appraisal work is not a true hard science—it’s a lot of negotiation, and it is more than just appraisal knowledge,” Pearson said. “You have to be able to communicate with people, understand their concerns and see their point of view sometimes. We as an office have always been able to do that. I just want to continue that in the future, work with the same people I’ve been working with, finish and do a good job with the reappraisal, and then continue to work for the people of Hawkins County.”
When the Commission voted for nominations to cease and only Pearson had been nominated, Katzin spoke up.
“I was under the assumption that, when we (the three candidates) were brought up tonight, we were actually being offered for the position,” Katzin said.
She then addressed Smith, saying, “I’m sure you thought you were here for that as well. Unless you thought you were just talking for the heck of it.”
Pearson to serve until 2020 election
Once Pearson received a unanimous vote from the Commission, he was sworn in to the position.
He then received a hug from Kennedy and several other members of the Thacker family.
Thacker was elected to the Property Assessor position in the November, 2020 election for a term ending in 2024. Any seat vacated by death or resignation is placed on the ballot during the next election, which will be held in 2022. Thus, Pearson will serve until the 2022 election.
Pearson told the committee on Jan. 19 that he did not plan to run once the position was put on the ballot in 2022.