For the first time in nearly 46 years the Rogersville City Attorney doesn’t have the last name “Phillips”.
On Tuesday the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to appoint municipal judge Kevin Keeton as Rogersville City Attorney replacing William Phillips who was required to resign after being appointed Third Judicial District Circuit Judge last year by Gov. Bill Lee.
William Phillips was appointed City Attorney following the death of his father Bill Phillips in January of 2001. Bill Phillips had served as Rogersville City Attorney since May of 1976.
Keeton had served as Rogersville Municipal Judge since 2016 when City Recorder Bill Lyons retired. Keeton is also a former Assistant Attorney General and the brother of recently appointed Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sarah Keeton Campbell.
In addition to being named city attorney, Keeton was named Rogersville’s delinquent tax attorney.
Keeton told the BMA Tuesday the state law prohibits him for serving as municipal judge and city attorney at the same time.
State law does, however, give him the authority to appoint his temporary replacement pending the board’s approval of a permanent judge. Keeton reported to the board that he appointed Amy Skelton, who also serves as Surgoinsville and Church Hill municipal judge.
The BMA’s permanent replacement for municipal judge is required by city code to reside within the city limits, Keeton noted.
ARPA discussion planned for May
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens reported that he anticipates giving the board a report next month on the $1.2 million Rogersville is receiving in federal COVID stimulus ARPA funding.
Hutchens said a portion of that ARPA funding will likely be set aside to be used as matching funds for separate TDEC funding being made available by the state for water and sewer projects.
The state received more than $3 billion in ARPA funding, aside from the direct allocations that cities and counties received. The state is earmarking approximately $1 billion of those funds for water and wastewater projects statewide to be awarded via TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) grants.
Hutchens said he wasn’t sure exactly how much TDEC grant funding Rogersville will be eligible for.
The state has already said that cities and counties can use their ARPA fund to pay local matching funds for those grants. Hutchens said he will have those figures and some proposed water and sewer projects for the BMA to consider at its May 10 meeting. The deadline to apply for those TDEC grants is Nov. 1.
Street striping bid approved
The BMA voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the lone bid for street striping submitted by Superior Pavement Marking Inc. of Knoxville.
The bid was for 38.31 line miles of striping at $571 per line mile for a total of $17,986.
Street Superintendent Mark Morley told the board that company had previously striped Rogersville streets and he felt the bid was acceptable.