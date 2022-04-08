Why did you decide to run for this office?
I decided to run for mayor because I have always wanted to serve my county and do my part to help find solutions to problems. When I see areas of the county which need improvement, I want to advocate on behalf of Hawkins County residents using conservative principles to seek common sense solutions. I want to see Hawkins County have economic growth and responsible fiscal spending. It is my heartfelt vision to see that the next generations in Hawkins County have a high-quality school system, good job opportunities, and that families choose to stay in Hawkins County because of the many opportunities and resources that this county can provide.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Throughout high school and college, I had various jobs working in a grocery store, in road construction, at the Kingsport Foundry, and in the coal mines in order to have money to support myself during high school and college.
I am a proud graduate of the Hawkins County School System. I attended Church Hill High School graduating in 1973, and then attended Virginia Tech on a football scholarship. I earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts from VT with an education focus. I furthered my education by earning a master’s degree from Union College, and then added 45 hours above that to receive my administrative endorsement.
After my college graduation, I returned to Church Hill and was employed by the Hawkins County school system. I began my teaching career at Church Hill High School teaching drafting and eighth grade shop. When Volunteer High School opened, I moved to the vocational school to teach graphic arts. After receiving an offer from Sullivan County Schools, I moved to Sullivan Central High School to teach graphic arts and later moved into administration where I was an assistant principal for eighteen years until my retirement in 2011. I am proud to say that I spent 32 years in education, twelve in Hawkins County and twenty in the Sullivan County school system.
It has been my pleasure to serve as a Hawkins County Commissioner from 2018 to the present. Likewise, I am proud to serve on the Board of Mayor and Alderman for the City of Church Hill from 1994-2001 and then again from 2018 to the present.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
One of my top goals for the county is to wisely plan for the careful spending of the Care’s Act funds. It is imperative that these funds are spent toward the betterment of the residents of Hawkins County. I will encourage the commission to weigh the long-term impacts of this funding to see that no dollar is wasted or hastily spent. Also, my plan is to work with elected officials to review departmental processes to eliminate wasteful spending and look for cost-effective solutions.
Recruiting new businesses would be an ongoing goal. Economic growth promotes tax revenue, creates jobs, and expands employment opportunities. Providing high-speed internet is also important for remote jobs. Since the pandemic, more workers are doing some or most of their work from home. Remote workers are depending on reliable internet to make this happen. It will be my goal to work towards all residents having the opportunity to have access to high-speed internet.
Tourism is currently a priority for the state of Tennessee. It is my goal to see that initiative brought to the county level. I will work with the state government for grants and resources to support tourism to our beautiful county. In addition, my goal is to work on a long-term plan of sustainability and improvements for our county parks.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am an experienced leader who will bring honesty and integrity to the mayor’s office. Having been an administrator, I was faced with numerous problems daily and worked to find the best possible solutions. I then had to see that these solutions were carried out and implemented by all parties involved. In my role as an administrator, I supervised many people over the years and worked with parents and families from a variety of different backgrounds. In addition, I am a team player, and I will be open to listening to the concerns and input of the people of Hawkins County as well as advice and input from all elected officials to get things done. It has been beneficial for me to serve on the commission and serve on various committees these past three years to gain insight to past and long-term goals of the county. Most importantly, I am a strong, conservative Republican who upholds the United States Constitution and will ensure that these core values will guide my leadership.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
My goal as mayor is to work for YOU as the residents of Hawkins County. I will maintain an open-door policy to ensure communication with the mayor’s office is always available and effective. I will be a mayor who listens, and values input from county residents. The only promise I will make is to do the best job that I can do to serve the people of Hawkins County.
I will chair the Commission at monthly meetings and work with the elected County Commissioners to bring effective leadership to the mayor’s office and to the commission. I firmly believe, that with a unified county working toward common goals for the betterment of Hawkins County, we will ensure our future success. I would appreciate your vote for Mayor of Hawkins County in the Republican Primary on May 3rd. Check out my website at vote4gibson.com to learn more.